Ayushman Bharat Card Scheme: The Indian government has extended the types of facilities available to its citizens. One among many is the Ayushman Bharat card service, which can be availed by eligible citizens of India. This service has several special features surrounding the senior citizens of India as well. So, if you fall into a stressful medical situation with a senior citizen in your family, let's be alert and avail the services without any last-minute stress. Sometimes, medical emergencies can be particularly stressful when a senior citizen needs immediate hospitalisation. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) aims to ease this burden by providing eligible beneficiaries with cashless treatment benefits. Although we have now seen many cases where just having an Ayushman card does not guarantee that the process will be easy. In a recent case, a hospital denied a person's father admission despite being presented with the Ayushman card and an attempt to avail cashless treatment.

What should families do if an empanelled hospital refuses treatment or demands cash despite the patient's eligibility? Rather than getting caught in hospital paperwork and confusion, knowing the right steps can help. Here are seven important things families should do to protect their elderly parents' healthcare rights. 7 Things to Do If a Hospital Refuses a Senior Citizen’s Treatment on a Cashless Ayushman Card 1. What Should You Ask the Doctor? If a doctor refuses admission under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ask for the exact reason. Request a written explanation on the OPD slip, prescription or admission note. If the hospital demands cash for covered treatment, record the details, including the doctor's name and the time of refusal. 2. Should You Visit the Ayushman Mitra Help Desk? Visit the hospital's Ayushman Mitra desk with the senior citizen's Ayushman card and Aadhaar details. Ask the coordinator to verify eligibility, treatment package availability and hospital empanelment. The help desk can also assist with cashless admission and pre-authorisation formalities.

3. When Should You Approach the Medical Superintendent? If the doctor or Ayushman Mitra does not resolve the issue, approach the Medical Superintendent or hospital nodal officer. Show them the Ayushman card, doctor's prescription and written refusal, if available. Request immediate intervention, especially if the senior citizen requires urgent medical attention. 4. How Can You Complain Through the Ayushman Helpline? Dial 14555, the toll-free Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY helpline, to report the refusal. Share the hospital's name, location and details of the incident. Explain whether the hospital demanded cash or denied a covered treatment package. Note the complaint reference number for future follow-ups. 5. How Can You File an Online Complaint? Register a grievance through the Centralized Grievance Redressal Management System (CGRMS) portal. Explain the hospital's refusal and upload supporting documents, including the Ayushman card, doctor's prescription and admission advice. Save the complaint tracking number to monitor its progress through the grievance redressal mechanism.

6. What Should You Do If the Hospital Forces You to Pay? If you have to pay for treatment, preserve all itemised bills, payment receipts, prescriptions and medical reports. Keep the discharge summary and hospital communication records as well. These documents can support a grievance or reimbursement request, subject to applicable scheme rules. Reimbursement is not automatic. 7. Where Can You Escalate an Unresolved Complaint? If the hospital does not resolve the issue, approach your respective State Health Agency (SHA). Share your complaint reference number and supporting documents. Authorities can investigate violations of PM-JAY guidelines and take appropriate action against hospitals, including penalties or de-empanelment, depending on the findings. Who Is Eligible For The Ayushman Bharat Scheme?

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has a few layers of steps to know about the eligibility. The scheme is curated for a specific section of society who were behind in getting the correct healthcare treatment due to the cost of services in private hospitals. The scheme provides eligible beneficiaries with health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family annually for specified hospitalisation expenses. Over that, the government has extended coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, irrespective of their income. Eligibility Criteria Details Senior Citizens All individuals aged 70 years and above are eligible, irrespective of income. Income Criteria No income-based eligibility requirement applies to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Family Coverage Eligible families receive coverage of up to ₹5 lakh annually, subject to scheme rules. Hospitalisation Covers eligible secondary and tertiary care treatments at empanelled hospitals. Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Senior citizens aged 70 and above can obtain a separate card under the extended coverage. Note: Eligibility and coverage arrangements depend on the beneficiary category and applicable scheme guidelines. : Eligibility and coverage arrangements depend on the beneficiary category and applicable scheme guidelines.