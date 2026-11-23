Asia Power Index 2026: India Ranks 3rd Among Most Powerful Countries, PM Modi 2nd Among Regional Leaders
India has retained its third position in the Asia Power Index 2026. Check the rankings of the US, China and India, PM Modi’s leadership position and key findings of the Lowy Institute report.
India has retained its position as the third-most powerful country in Asia in the Asia Power Index 2026, released by Australia’s Lowy Institute. The country’s overall score increased by 0.5 points to 40.5, reflecting its growing regional influence. The United States and China continued to occupy the first and second positions, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported as the second-most powerful regional leader in Asia after Chinese President Xi Jinping. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Asia Power Index 2026?
The Asia Power Index is an annual assessment published by the Lowy Institute, an Australian international policy think tank. It measures the power and influence of countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The 2026 edition evaluates 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators.
Which Are the Top 10 Most Powerful Countries in Asia in 2026?
The United States secured the first position with 78.9 points, followed by China with 73.6 points. India ranked third with 40.5 points, while Japan and Russia occupied the fourth and fifth positions.
Asia Power Index 2026: Top Countries and Their Scores
|Rank
|Country
|Overall Power Score
|1
|United States
|78.9
|2
|China
|73.6
|3
|India
|40.5
|4
|Japan
|38.6
|5
|Russia
|32.2
|6
|Australia
|31.7
|7
|South Korea
|31.0
|8
|Singapore
|26.9
|9
|Indonesia
|21.7
|10
|Malaysia
|20.5
How Did India Perform Across Different Power Categories?
The Lowy Institute evaluates countries across eight measures of power. India’s strongest score in 2026 was in diplomatic influence, while its lowest ranking among the listed categories was in defence networks.
|Power Category
|India's Rank
|Score
|Economic Capability
|3
|26.4
|Military Capability
|4
|48.5
|Resilience
|4
|55.4
|Future Resources
|3
|56.2
|Economic Relationships
|7
|19.9
|Defence Networks
|9
|18.6
|Diplomatic Influence
|4
|70.3
|Cultural Influence
|4
|43.8
Top 10 Countries and Their Leaders in Political Leadership (Global), 2026
|Rank
|Country
|Political Leader
|Score
|1
|China
|Xi Jinping
|100
|2
|India
|Narendra Modi
|79
|3
|Singapore
|Lawrence Wong
|74
|4
|Japan
|Sanae Takaichi
|74
|5
|Australia
|Anthony Albanese
|68
|6
|Russia
|Vladimir Putin
|57
|7
|South Korea
|Lee Jae-myung
|52
|8
|Vietnam
|To Lam
|50
|9
|United States
|Donald Trump
|48
|10
|Malaysia
|Anwar Ibrahim
|46
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.