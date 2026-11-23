India has retained its position as the third-most powerful country in Asia in the Asia Power Index 2026, released by Australia’s Lowy Institute. The country’s overall score increased by 0.5 points to 40.5, reflecting its growing regional influence. The United States and China continued to occupy the first and second positions, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported as the second-most powerful regional leader in Asia after Chinese President Xi Jinping. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Asia Power Index 2026?

The Asia Power Index is an annual assessment published by the Lowy Institute, an Australian international policy think tank. It measures the power and influence of countries across the Asia-Pacific region. The 2026 edition evaluates 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators.