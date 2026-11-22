Various rule changes are scheduled across India in December 2026, affecting taxation, small businesses, telecom services and medicines. Some related provisions begin only in 2027. India to witness a mix of latest operational rules, monthly resets, and year-end compliance deadlines across banking, fuel, transport, and taxation in December. GST: Revised Refund Process From December 1 Businesses seeking GST refunds must use revised Form GST RFD-01 from December 1. The application requires specified statements and declarations, plus a chartered accountant’s certificate carrying a Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN), wherever applicable. Changes to Rule 44 allow details of input tax credit reversed on stock to be reported through Form GST REG-16 when registration is cancelled. Businesses should check the revised documentation before filing claims. These are procedural changes, not a new GST rate.

MSME: New Composition of Facilitation Councils A change for micro and small enterprises takes effect on December 15. Section 12 of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Act, 2026 revises the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils. Each council will have three to five members, including a chairperson of at least Joint Director rank and a member with a legal background. These councils deal with delayed-payment disputes involving eligible enterprises. The revised composition is intended to strengthen expertise available to address such cases. Separate amendments concerning mediation timelines and enforcement have not commenced under this notification. Telecom: Expanded Complaint Channels Most provisions of the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), are scheduled to take effect on December 20. Consumers will be able to raise complaints, appeals and service requests through service-provider mobile applications, besides existing complaint centres and websites. The framework revises its applicability to internet service providers, exempting providers with 10,000 or fewer subscribers, subject to basic complaint-handling arrangements. Other provisions commence in January and February 2027, making implementation phased.

New Rules From December 2026: Key Changes Sector Effective date What changes? Who is affected? GST December 1, 2026 Revised Form GST RFD-01, additional declarations and specified documentation for refund claims Businesses and GST-registered taxpayers MSME December 15, 2026 Facilitation Councils will have 3–5 members, including a chairperson of at least Joint Director rank and a legally qualified member Micro and small enterprises Telecom complaints December 20, 2026 Consumers can raise complaints, appeals and service requests through service-provider mobile apps Telecom and internet service users Telecom commercial communications December 28, 2026 Specified provisions update rules governing commercial communications and customer preferences Telecom subscribers and service providers Medicines December 6, 2026 Folic acid measurement unit in Schedule V changes to micrograms (mcg) Pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug-sector businesses

Another telecom change follows on December 28. Specified provisions of TRAI’s third amendment to the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations take effect, updating rules governing commercial communications and customer preferences. Medicines: Folic Acid Unit Revised The Drugs (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026 take effect on December 6. They replace the folic-acid measurement unit in Schedule V of the Drugs Rules, 1945 with micrograms (mcg), correcting the prescribed unit in the standards table. The change matters for pharmaceutical compliance and labelling accuracy. Banking & Finance Rule Changesfrom December 2026 Changed KYC Process (from December 3, 2026): Simplified RBI Know Your Customer rules are implemented, thus making periodic updates and reactivation of inoperative/unclaimed accounts feasible. Banks must send three advance intimations, permit updates at any branch, support Aadhaar OTP and video KYC, and fecilitate rural business correspondents to help reactivate accounts.

RBI Monetary Policy Decision (December 4, 2026): Scheduled after the December 2–4 MPC meeting, may possibly impact loan EMIs and interest rates. Energy & Fuel Rule Changes December 2026 Monthly LPG Price Change likely from December 1, 2026: Oil marketing companies revise domestic (14.2 kg) and commercial (19 kg) cylinder prices on the first of the month. Transport & Vehicles New Rules 2026 Tighter Traffic & Toll Rules (from December 1, 2026): Reports signal that stricter enforcement on repeated traffic offenses with possible three-month driving license suspensions, alongside stricter toll-clearance checks before issuing NOCs or fitness certificates. PUCC 3.0 Overhaul: Proposed/rolling revisions link Pollution Under Control Certificate validity to vehicle age and emission norms like extending validity for newer BS-VI private cars while needing more renewals for older vehicles.