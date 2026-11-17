In a massive update ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batter Travis Head is set to miss the upcoming season.

Head, who has been part of one of the most exciting opening combinations with Abhishek Sharma at SRH, is unlikely to feature in the next edition of the IPL, as reported by Cricinfo.

Although the development has not been officially confirmed yet, it is likely to happen given Australia's key international assignments next year. Check out the potential reasons behind Head's decision and other details.

Why Will Travis Head Miss IPL 2027?

Earlier this year, Australia men's cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald said that Australian cricket would remain the priority for the country's players, including Travis Head, who is an integral part of the Australian line up.