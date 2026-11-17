IPL 2027 Retention: Will Travis Head Miss the Upcoming Season? Check Massive Update
Travis Head is reportedly set to miss the upcoming season of the IPL. Check out the potential reasons behind his decision, career stats and latest update on his Sunrisers Hyderabad future.
In a massive update ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batter Travis Head is set to miss the upcoming season.
Head, who has been part of one of the most exciting opening combinations with Abhishek Sharma at SRH, is unlikely to feature in the next edition of the IPL, as reported by Cricinfo.
Although the development has not been officially confirmed yet, it is likely to happen given Australia's key international assignments next year. Check out the potential reasons behind Head's decision and other details.
Why Will Travis Head Miss IPL 2027?
Earlier this year, Australia men's cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald said that Australian cricket would remain the priority for the country's players, including Travis Head, who is an integral part of the Australian line up.
The upcoming year will bring several crucial assignments for Australia, including a packed Test schedule, a potential WTC final and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.
Meanwhile, just after the IPL, Australia will travel to England for the Ashes Test series, which will run from June to August. After that, the ODI World Cup will begin in October.
Travis Head is an opening batter for Australia in both the Test and ODI formats and has been an integral part of the team.
Australia's key assignments in 2027 after IPL:
-
WTC Final: Australia could feature in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June 2027, depending on qualification.
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The Ashes: Australia will travel to England for a 5 Test Ashes series scheduled from June to August 2027.
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ODI World Cup 2027: Australia will compete in the 50 over World Cup.
Travis Head IPL Stats
Travis Head was bought by SRH for ₹6.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. Since then, he has been retained by the franchise. So far, Head has scored 1,556 runs in the IPL at an impressive strike rate of 170. His IPL career also includes 10 half-centuries and a century, which came against RCB in 2024.
|
Batting Stat
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
53
|
Innings
|
52
|
Runs
|
1,556
|
Balls
|
915
|
Highest
|
102
|
Average
|
32.42
|
Strike Rate (SR)
|
170.06
|
Not Out
|
4
|
Fours
|
172
|
Sixes
|
78
|
Ducks
|
6
|
50s
|
10
|
100s
|
1
Has Travis Head Been Released by Sunrisers Hyderabad?
No, as per the latest updates, Travis Head has not been officially released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is expected to miss the upcoming IPL season due to Australia's international commitments. The final decision on his release is to be confirmed once SRH announce their retention list.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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