The CBSE Class 12 English Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important assessment for students preparing for their upcoming board examinations. English Core requires students to develop reading comprehension, literary understanding, vocabulary, interpretation and analytical writing skills. Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) can help students improve their reading speed, understand literary concepts and prepare for objective-type questions. To help students revise effectively, we have compiled 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 English Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Flamingo and Vistas. The questions include important themes, characters, literary devices, poetic interpretations and key events from the chapters. These CBSE Class 12 English important questions with answers are useful for students who want to revise the literature section and test their understanding before the pre-board examination.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2027: Important Details The English Core paper assesses students across three major sections: Reading Skills, Creative Writing Skills and Literature. Students should practise all three sections to prepare comprehensively for the examination. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Subject English Core Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Pre-Board Exam 2027 NCERT Textbooks Flamingo and Vistas Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 3 hours Top 50 Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 English Pre-Board Exam 2027 The following chapter-wise MCQs are based on the prescribed NCERT textbooks, Flamingo and Vistas. They cover important characters, themes, literary devices, central ideas and events that students should revise before their pre-board examinations.

Section 1: Flamingo: Prose Q1. In 'The Last Lesson', why was Franz afraid of going to school? (A) He had not learnt his French lesson

(B) He was late for school

(C) He had forgotten his books

(D) He had an argument with his teacher Answer: (A) He had not learnt his French lesson Q2. Who was M. Hamel in 'The Last Lesson'? (A) The school inspector

(B) The French language teacher

(C) The village postmaster

(D) The mayor of the village Answer: (B) The French language teacher Q3. What announcement did M. Hamel make at the beginning of the last lesson? (A) The school would remain closed for a week

(B) A new teacher would join the school

(C) German would be taught instead of French

(D) It was their last French lesson Answer: (D) It was their last French lesson Q4. In 'Lost Spring', what does Saheb search for in the garbage dumps of Seemapuri?

(A) Clothes

(B) Gold and silver

(C) Coins and other valuable objects

(D) Food packets only Answer: (C) Coins and other valuable objects Q5. What is Mukesh's dream in 'Lost Spring'? (A) To become a teacher

(B) To become a motor mechanic

(C) To become a doctor

(D) To become a shopkeeper Answer: (B) To become a motor mechanic Q6. What fear did Douglas develop in 'Deep Water'? (A) Fear of heights

(B) Fear of darkness

(C) Fear of water

(D) Fear of travelling Answer: (C) Fear of water Q7. Who helped Douglas overcome his fear of water? (A) His father

(B) A swimming instructor

(C) His schoolteacher

(D) His friend Answer: (B) A swimming instructor Q8. What does the peddler compare the world to in 'The Rattrap'? (A) A beautiful garden

(B) A large marketplace

(C) A rattrap

(D) A dark forest Answer: (C) A rattrap Q9. Why did Edla Willmansson invite the peddler to her home?

(A) She wanted to employ him

(B) She wanted to help him and treat him with kindness

(C) She wanted to punish him

(D) She wanted to buy his rattraps Answer: (B) She wanted to help him and treat him with kindness Q10. What was the main objective of Gandhi's visit to Champaran in 'Indigo'? (A) To establish a school

(B) To promote trade

(C) To help indigo farmers fight exploitation

(D) To organise a political rally Answer: (C) To help indigo farmers fight exploitation Q11. What was the percentage of the refund demanded from the landlords in the Champaran case? (A) 15 per cent

(B) 25 per cent

(C) 30 per cent

(D) 50 per cent Answer: (B) 25 per cent Q12. What does the title 'Poets and Pancakes' refer to? (A) A poetry competition

(B) The make-up department and its use of Pancake make-up at Gemini Studios

(C) A famous restaurant

(D) A book written by the narrator

Answer: (B) The make-up department and its use of Pancake make-up at Gemini Studios Q13. Who was the English visitor at Gemini Studios mentioned in 'Poets and Pancakes'? (A) Stephen Spender

(B) George Orwell

(C) John Keats

(D) T.S. Eliot Answer: (A) Stephen Spender Q14. Who is the author of 'The Interview'? (A) Louis Fischer

(B) Christopher Silvester

(C) William Douglas

(D) John Updike Answer: (B) Christopher Silvester Q15. In 'The Interview', who is the famous author interviewed by Mukund Padmanabhan? (A) Umberto Eco

(B) Pablo Neruda

(C) Stephen Spender

(D) Franz Kafka Answer: (A) Umberto Eco Q16. What career does Sophie dream of pursuing in 'Going Places'? (A) Doctor

(B) Fashion designer

(C) Engineer

(D) Teacher Answer: (B) Fashion designer Q17. Who is Sophie's favourite footballer and Danny Casey's admirer in the story?

(A) Geoff

(B) Jansie

(C) Sophie

(D) Derek Answer: (C) Sophie Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions) Section 2: Flamingo: Poetry Q18. Who is the poet of 'My Mother at Sixty-Six'? (A) Kamala Das

(B) Adrienne Rich

(C) Pablo Neruda

(D) John Keats Answer: (A) Kamala Das Q19. What does the poet compare her mother's face to in 'My Mother at Sixty-Six'? (A) A blooming flower

(B) A late winter's moon

(C) A bright star

(D) A setting sun Answer: (B) A late winter's moon Q20. What is the central message of 'Keeping Quiet' by Pablo Neruda? (A) Promoting industrial development

(B) Encouraging silence, introspection and peace

(C) Supporting war

(D) Avoiding communication permanently Answer: (B) Encouraging silence, introspection and peace Q21. How many counts does the poet ask everyone to keep still for in 'Keeping Quiet'?

(A) Ten

(B) Eleven

(C) Twelve

(D) Fifteen Answer: (C) Twelve Q22. Who wrote the poem 'A Thing of Beauty'? (A) Robert Frost

(B) John Keats

(C) Kamala Das

(D) Adrienne Rich Answer: (B) John Keats Q23. According to 'A Thing of Beauty', a beautiful thing provides us with: (A) Temporary happiness

(B) Everlasting joy

(C) Material wealth

(D) Social recognition Answer: (B) Everlasting joy Q24. What does the roadside stand symbolise in Robert Frost's poem 'A Roadside Stand'? (A) Urban prosperity

(B) The struggles and aspirations of rural people

(C) Industrial development

(D) Tourism opportunities Answer: (B) The struggles and aspirations of rural people Q25. Who wrote 'Aunt Jennifer's Tigers'? (A) Kamala Das

(B) Adrienne Rich

(C) Emily Dickinson

(D) Sylvia Plath Answer: (B) Adrienne Rich Q26. What do Aunt Jennifer's tigers symbolise in the poem?

(A) Fear and weakness

(B) Freedom, confidence and fearlessness

(C) Poverty and struggle

(D) Loneliness and sadness Answer: (B) Freedom, confidence and fearlessness Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2027 Section 3: Vistas: Supplementary Reader Q27. What is the third level in 'The Third Level' by Jack Finney? (A) A secret underground railway station

(B) A fictional or imagined third level at Grand Central Station

(C) A new shopping complex

(D) A military training centre Answer: (B) A fictional or imagined third level at Grand Central Station Q28. Where does Charley want to travel through the third level? (A) New York in 2020

(B) Galesburg in 1894

(C) Paris in 1900

(D) London in 1920 Answer: (B) Galesburg in 1894 Q29. Who is the author of 'The Tiger King'? (A) Kalki

(B) Jack Finney

(C) Pearl S. Buck

(D) Tishani Doshi

Answer: (A) Kalki Q30. Why was the Maharaja of Pratibandapuram called the Tiger King? (A) He owned a tiger sanctuary

(B) He was known for hunting tigers

(C) He was raised by tigers

(D) He was the ruler of a forest kingdom Answer: (B) He was known for hunting tigers Q31. What was the prediction made by the astrologers about the Tiger King? (A) He would become the richest king

(B) He would die because of a tiger

(C) He would lose his kingdom

(D) He would never marry Answer: (B) He would die because of a tiger Q32. What is the central concern of 'Journey to the End of the Earth'? (A) Space exploration

(B) Climate change and environmental conservation

(C) Industrialisation

(D) Ancient Indian history Answer: (B) Climate change and environmental conservation Q33. Who is the author of 'Journey to the End of the Earth'?

(A) Tishani Doshi

(B) Kalki

(C) Pearl S. Buck

(D) Susan Hill Answer: (A) Tishani Doshi Q34. What is Antarctica described as in 'Journey to the End of the Earth'? (A) A highly populated continent

(B) A place that provides insight into Earth's geological past and climate history

(C) A major industrial centre

(D) A continent with dense forests Answer: (B) A place that provides insight into Earth's geological past and climate history Q35. Who is Dr Sadao in 'The Enemy'? (A) A Japanese soldier

(B) A Japanese surgeon

(C) An American officer

(D) A British diplomat Answer: (B) A Japanese surgeon Q36. Whom does Dr Sadao rescue in 'The Enemy'? (A) A Japanese soldier

(B) An American prisoner of war

(C) A Chinese merchant

(D) A wounded fisherman Answer: (B) An American prisoner of war Q37. What is the central conflict in 'The Enemy'?

(A) Wealth versus poverty

(B) National loyalty versus humanity

(C) Tradition versus modern technology

(D) Education versus employment Answer: (B) National loyalty versus humanity Q38. Who is Derry in 'On the Face of It'? (A) A boy with a burnt face

(B) A schoolteacher

(C) A doctor

(D) A businessman Answer: (A) A boy with a burnt face Q39. Who helps Derry develop a positive outlook towards life? (A) His father

(B) Mr Lamb

(C) His teacher

(D) His friend Answer: (B) Mr Lamb Q40. What is the major theme of 'On the Face of It'? (A) Physical appearance determines personality

(B) Social isolation and the importance of self-acceptance

(C) The importance of financial success

(D) The value of academic achievements Answer: (B) Social isolation and the importance of self-acceptance Q41. Who narrates the experience of having her hair cut in 'Memories of Childhood'?

(A) Bama

(B) Zitkala-Sa

(C) Both A and B

(D) Neither A nor B Answer: (B) Zitkala-Sa Q42. Why did Zitkala-Sa resist having her hair cut? (A) She wanted to grow it longer

(B) Short hair was a symbol of shame and cultural oppression in her tradition

(C) She had a medical condition

(D) She wanted to leave the school Answer: (B) Short hair was a symbol of shame and cultural oppression in her tradition Q43. What incident made Bama realise the reality of caste discrimination? (A) Her brother being punished at school

(B) An elderly man carrying a food packet by its string

(C) Her family moving to another village

(D) Her teacher refusing to teach her Answer: (B) An elderly man carrying a food packet by its string Q44. What advice did Bama's brother Annan give her? (A) To stop going to school

(B) To avoid speaking to upper-caste people

(C) To study hard and earn respect through education

(D) To leave the village

Answer: (C) To study hard and earn respect through education Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers Section 4: Additional Important Literature-Based MCQs Q45. In 'The Last Lesson', what does the order from Berlin represent? (A) The introduction of a new education policy

(B) The imposition of German language in schools

(C) The closure of all schools

(D) The introduction of English as a compulsory subject Answer: (B) The imposition of German language in schools Q46. What does the title 'Lost Spring' symbolise? (A) The arrival of a new season

(B) The loss of childhood, freedom and opportunities

(C) The beginning of education

(D) The happiness of childhood Answer: (B) The loss of childhood, freedom and opportunities Q47. In 'Deep Water', what did Douglas finally realise after overcoming his fear?

(A) Fear should always be avoided

(B) Swimming is impossible without help

(C) There is no greater victory than conquering fear

(D) Physical strength is more important than courage Answer: (C) There is no greater victory than conquering fear Q48. Which literary device is prominently used in 'Aunt Jennifer's Tigers' to contrast the tigers with Aunt Jennifer's life? (A) Irony and symbolism

(B) Onomatopoeia

(C) Hyperbole

(D) Pun Answer: (A) Irony and symbolism Q49. What does the peddler's final act of returning the stolen money in 'The Rattrap' demonstrate? (A) His fear of the police

(B) The transformation brought about by kindness and trust

(C) His desire to become wealthy

(D) His intention to leave the country Answer: (B) The transformation brought about by kindness and trust Q50. What is the common message conveyed through the experiences of Zitkala-Sa and Bama in 'Memories of Childhood'?

(A) The importance of travelling

(B) The need for social equality and resistance against discrimination

(C) The importance of wealth

(D) The value of traditional occupations Answer: (B) The need for social equality and resistance against discrimination CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the CBSE English Core syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory examination carries 80 marks and is divided into three sections. The Literature section carries 40 marks and includes questions from both Flamingo and Vistas. Section Subject Area Marks Section A Reading Skills 22 Section B Creative Writing Skills 18 Section C Literature 40 Total 80 Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: English Core How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 English Pre-Board Exam 2027?