WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 247 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Industrial Development Officer (IDO) on November 5, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 247 Industrial Development Officer vacancies through the commission official website at psc.wb.gov.in. The application process started from November 6, 2026 and candidates can submit their application forms till November 26, 2026 (up to 3 PM). Applicants are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before applying.

WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The WBPSC IDO online application link is available on the official website of the WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form online. After the application window closes the commission will also provide an opportunity to edit the application form from November 27 to December 2, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.