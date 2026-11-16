WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 247 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The WBPSC has started the online application process for Industrial Development Officer (IDO) Recruitment 2026 to fill 247 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online at psc.wb.gov.in until November 26, 2026 (up to 3 PM). Check all recruitment details here.
Key Points
- WBPSC released notification for 247 Industrial Development Officer posts on Nov 5, 2026.
- Applications for IDO recruitment started Nov 6 and close Nov 26, 2026 (3 PM).
- An application edit window will be available from November 27 to December 2, 2026.
WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Industrial Development Officer (IDO) on November 5, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 247 Industrial Development Officer vacancies through the commission official website at psc.wb.gov.in. The application process started from November 6, 2026 and candidates can submit their application forms till November 26, 2026 (up to 3 PM). Applicants are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee and other important details before applying.
WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The WBPSC IDO online application link is available on the official website of the WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form online. After the application window closes the commission will also provide an opportunity to edit the application form from November 27 to December 2, 2026. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 Link
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WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
WBPSC IDO Notification 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the WBPSC Industrial Development Officer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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West Bengal Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Industrial Development Officer (IDO)
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Advertisement Number
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15/2024
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Department
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Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department
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Total Vacancies
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247
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 6, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 26, 2026
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Educational Qualification
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Degree or Engineering/Technology Diploma
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Age Limit
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18 to 44 years
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Salary
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Rs 32,100 to Rs 82,900
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Selection Process
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Written Examination and Interview
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Official Website
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psc.wb.gov.in
WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Industrial Development Officer posts candidates must fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria such as the educational qualification and age requirements. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification:
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Candidates must possess either a degree from a recognised university or a diploma in Engineering or Technology from a recognised university or institution.
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Also candidates must fulfill the required qualification by the closing date of online applications.
2. Age Limit- (As on January 1, 2024)
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 44 years.
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Age Relaxations would be provided to the reserved categories candidates as per the commission norms.
How to Apply Online for WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the WBPSC IDO application process-
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Visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission at psc.wb.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the recruitment section.
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Now you have to click on the WBPSC IDO Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the registration process by entering the required details.
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Log in using your registration credentials.
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Fill the online application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the required documents and check all details.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.