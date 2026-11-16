ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 400 Vacancies, Apply Till November 26

ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR has released a notification for 400 apprenticeship posts for the year 2026. This is a great chance for young candidates who want to start their career at India's premier space agency. Graduate, Diploma, ITI and Vocational candidates can apply for these training positions. Eligible applicants can fill the online form through the UMANG portal on or before November 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully on shar.gov.in before applying. In this article, we share all the important details about eligibility, important dates and the application process.

ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

ISRO SDSC SHAR has invited applications for 400 apprenticeship posts. Here are the key details of the recruitment drive at a glance, so you can quickly check the main points before applying.