ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 400 Vacancies, Apply Till November 26
ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: ISRO SDSC SHAR has announced 400 apprenticeship vacancies for Graduate, Diploma, ITI and Vocational candidates. Eligible applicants can apply online through UMANG till November 26, 2026. Check eligibility and direct link given below.
Key Points
- ISRO SDSC SHAR announces 400 apprentice posts for the year 2026.
- Eligible candidates (Graduates, Diploma, ITI, Vocational) apply via UMANG portal.
- The online application window closes on November 26, 2026.
ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR has released a notification for 400 apprenticeship posts for the year 2026. This is a great chance for young candidates who want to start their career at India's premier space agency. Graduate, Diploma, ITI and Vocational candidates can apply for these training positions. Eligible applicants can fill the online form through the UMANG portal on or before November 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully on shar.gov.in before applying. In this article, we share all the important details about eligibility, important dates and the application process.
ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
ISRO SDSC SHAR has invited applications for 400 apprenticeship posts. Here are the key details of the recruitment drive at a glance, so you can quickly check the main points before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, ISRO
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Recruitment Name
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ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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SDSC SHAR/SCF/P&GA-II/Apprentice/2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice (Engineering Graduate, Non-Engineering Graduate, Technician Diploma, Diploma DCCP, Trade ITI, and Vocational)
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Total Vacancies
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400(Trade: 180, Non-Engg. Graduate: 60, Diploma DCCP: 60, Engg. Graduate: 50, Technician Diploma: 35, Vocational: 15)
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Job / Training Location
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Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh
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Training Duration
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12 Months (1 Year)
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Monthly Stipend
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Graduate (Engg. & Non-Engg.): ₹12,300
Technician (Diploma) / DCCP: ₹10,900
Trade (ITI) & Vocational: ₹9,600
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Application Fee
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Nil (₹0 for all categories)
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Prerequisite Registration
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Valid Enrolment Number on NATS Portal(nats.education.gov.in) or NAPS / Apprenticeship India Portal(apprenticeshipindia.gov.in)
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Application Mode
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Online only (through UMANG portal / app – web.umang.gov.in)
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Online Application Start Date
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6 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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26 November 2026
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Selection Process
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Academic Merit (percentage of marks in qualifying exam) followed by Document Verification & Medical Examination (No written test)
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Official Website
ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Notification PDF
Candidates should always check the official notification before applying. ISRO SDSC SHAR has released the official notification PDF for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on its website, shar.gov.in. The PDF contains complete details about the 400 vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates, stipend, selection process and application procedure. Candidates should download and read the notification carefully before applying online through UMANG, so that they meet conditions and avoid mistakes in their application.
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SDSC SHAR Notification PDF
ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application window for ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is now open. Eligible candidates can use the link below to apply before the last date, November 26, 2026.
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ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can follow the simple steps below to complete the online application for ISRO SDSC SHAR Apprentice Recruitment 2026. Keep all your documents ready before you begin.
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Visit the official website of SDSC SHAR at shar.gov.in.
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Click on the "Apprentice Recruitment 2026" link available on the homepage.
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Read the official notification carefully and check your eligibility.
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Click on the "Apply Online" link to open the application page.
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Register yourself with a valid email ID and mobile number, as the application is processed through UMANG.
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Log in and fill in your personal, educational and contact details correctly.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and required documents in the prescribed size and format.
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Review all the details once, then submit the application form.
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Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com