Cyclone AKWAN 2026: The Bay of Bengal has been the centre of attention for the weather department over the past month, as a new cyclone is set to approach Andhra Pradesh.

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards India's eastern coast and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions.

This is the third cyclone that India is expected to face in the last one month. First, it was Arnab, then Murasu, and now Akvan.

The system, currently classified as a Deep Depression, is likely to strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by November 17.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Odisha are among the regions expected to experience significant weather changes over the coming days.