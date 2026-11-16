Bay Of Bengal Brews Cyclone AKWAN: When Will It Form, Where Will It Make Landfall And Which States Will Receive Heavy Rainfall?
Cyclone Akvan is expected to intensify over the Bay of Bengal and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19. Check its expected track, landfall forecast, wind speeds, IMD warnings and states likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Cyclone AKWAN 2026: The Bay of Bengal has been the centre of attention for the weather department over the past month, as a new cyclone is set to approach Andhra Pradesh.
A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards India's eastern coast and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions.
This is the third cyclone that India is expected to face in the last one month. First, it was Arnab, then Murasu, and now Akvan.
The system, currently classified as a Deep Depression, is likely to strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by November 17.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Odisha are among the regions expected to experience significant weather changes over the coming days.
Here is what you need to know about its formation, expected path, rainfall forecast and affected areas.
IMD Cyclone AKWAN 2026 Forecast
What Is Cyclone Akvan Developing Over the Bay of Bengal?
The Indian weather department takes prompt steps whenever it detects an upcoming weather disaster. So, according to the IMD's Tropical Weather Outlook issued on November 16, a Deep Depression has developed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to develop into Cyclone Akvan.
At 5:30 am IST, its centre was located near 11.0°N latitude and 86.5°E longitude, around 720 km east-southeast of Chennai.
Cyclone Akvan is moving north-northwestwards, and the system is expected to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on November 16. This will be followed by a Severe Cyclonic Storm on November 17, as per the IMD's predictions.
This Deep Depression may further strengthen and turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by November 19–20, putting India's eastern coastline on alert.
When Will The System Become A Cyclonic Storm?
The IMD has forecast the following intensification timeline:
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November 16: The system is expected to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm.
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November 17: It is likely to strengthen into a Severe Cyclonic Storm.
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November 18: Further intensification is expected as the system moves closer to the coast.
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November 19–20: The system may develop into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.
The IMD forecast says, wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph by November 19. By November 20, wind speeds could increase to 120–130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.
Cyclone Akvan 2026: Where Will It Move and Make Landfall?
Cyclone Akvan is expected to move north-northwestwards before turning northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD forecasts that it may approach the west-central Bay of Bengal around November 19 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. Its exact landfall location and timing remain uncertain.
Which States Will Receive Heavy Rainfall?
Cyclone Akvan is expected to bring heavy rainfall across several states and Union Territories. According to the weather department, it is moving closer to India's eastern coastline.
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Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal (November 17–20): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.
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Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (November 18–20): Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours.
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Odisha (November 18–21): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.
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Rayalaseema (November 19–20): Isolated heavy rainfall is expected.
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Telangana (November 20): Isolated heavy showers are forecast.
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Gangetic West Bengal (November 19–20): Isolated heavy rainfall is likely.
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Jharkhand (November 20–21): Isolated heavy rainfall is expected.
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Chhattisgarh (November 20–21): Isolated heavy showers are forecast.
Important: All the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20. The IMD classifies rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours as extremely heavy rainfall.
Cyclone AKWAN: Safety Advisory for Residents
Residents in coastal and low-lying areas should follow IMD advisories, keep emergency essentials ready and avoid unnecessary travel. Fishermen must stay ashore and follow marine warnings. Monitor the IMD Cyclone Portal for updates.
Also Read: IMD Weather Today, November 16, 2026: Rain Forecast in 11 States, Dense Fog Alert in UP; Check State-Wise Forecast
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