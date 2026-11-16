Bank Holiday Today on Chhath Puja: Are Banks Open or Closed on November 16? Check For Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Delhi And Other States

Bank Holiday Today on Chhath Puja: India is celebrating Chhath Puja today in various states with devotion. Amid this, it is Monday, and many people might have also planned to visit banks for bank-related work today after a festive week. So, check your state's holiday status before stepping out! Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday, November 16, to celebrate Chhath Puja. Customers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and most other parts of India can visit their bank branches as usual. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included the festival in its regional holiday calendar for Patna and Ranchi. While physical branches remain shut in these states, customers can continue using ATMs, UPI, mobile banking and internet banking without interruption. Why Are Banks Closed In Bihar And Jharkhand Today?

Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed on November 16 in observance of Chhath Puja. It is one of eastern India's most significant festivals, celebrated all around with great devotion. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is marked by fasting, prayers and offering arghya to the setting and rising Sun. Celebrated with zeal across Bihar and Jharkhand specifically, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja holds immense cultural and religious significance. Considering its importance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included the occasion in its regional bank holiday calendar for the concerned states. RBI Bank Holiday List For November Are Banks Closed In Uttar Pradesh Today? No, banks across Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, will remain open today, Monday, November 16, 2026.

While some districts have announced local holidays for schools and government offices on Chhath Puja, bank branches are sticking to the RBI holiday calendar. So, if banking is on your Monday to-do list, you can go ahead with your plans! Uttar Pradesh Bank Holiday Schedule (November 2026) Here is the list of upcoming bank holidays in Uttar Pradesh for November 2026: November 16, 2026 (Monday): Chhath Puja – Banks Open.

November 22, 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off – Banks Closed.

November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima – Banks Closed.

November 28, 2026 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks Closed.

November 29, 2026 (Sunday): Weekly Off – Banks Closed. Complete State-Wise Bank Status (November 16, 2026) Only Bihar and Jharkhand will observe a bank holiday today, Monday, November 16, 2026, for Chhath Puja. Bank branches in all other states and union territories will remain open.