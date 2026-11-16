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NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 06:25 IST

NIFTEE 2027 online registration window has been extended. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until November 24, 2026, on the official exam portal exams.nta.nic.in

NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

The National Testing Agency has extended the date for candidates to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination. According to the notification issued, the deadline for students to apply for NIFTEE 2027 is November 24, 2026. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions, Artisans and PhD Programmes can visit the official website to submit the applications.

Along with the regular application fee submission window, NTA has also extended the window for students to apply for NIFTEE with a late fee. The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee is November 29, 2026. The NIFTEE 2027 application correction will be available from November 30 to December 2, 2026. 

NIFTEE 2027 Revised Application Schedule

The revised schedule for NIFTEE 2027 online registration, application and correction window is available below.


Particulars

Revised Dates

Online submission of Application Form 

October 16 to November 24, 2026 

Last date for submission of online application with late fee 

November 25 to 29, 2026 

Correction in particulars of Application Form 

November 30 to December 2, 2026 

NIFTEE 2027 Online Registration and Application Process

The NIFTEE 2027 online registration and application process is available on the official website. Candidates yet to submit the applications can visit the official website to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE

Step 2: Click on NIFTEE 2027 registration

Step 3: Enter all required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

NIFTEE 2027 Application Correction

The correction window for NIFTEE 2027 will open on November 30, 2026. The correction window will open on November 30, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form but wish to get changes made to their applications must log in using their credentials during the application correction window and make all necessary changes. The particulars open for editing will be specified in the correction notification, which will be available on the official website.

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 06:25 IST
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