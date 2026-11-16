NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in

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The National Testing Agency has extended the date for candidates to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination. According to the notification issued, the deadline for students to apply for NIFTEE 2027 is November 24, 2026. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions, Artisans and PhD Programmes can visit the official website to submit the applications. Along with the regular application fee submission window, NTA has also extended the window for students to apply for NIFTEE with a late fee. The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee is November 29, 2026. The NIFTEE 2027 application correction will be available from November 30 to December 2, 2026. NIFTEE 2027 Revised Application Schedule

The revised schedule for NIFTEE 2027 online registration, application and correction window is available below.

Particulars Revised Dates Online submission of Application Form October 16 to November 24, 2026 Last date for submission of online application with late fee November 25 to 29, 2026 Correction in particulars of Application Form November 30 to December 2, 2026 NIFTEE 2027 Online Registration and Application Process The NIFTEE 2027 online registration and application process is available on the official website. Candidates yet to submit the applications can visit the official website to apply Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE Step 2: Click on NIFTEE 2027 registration Step 3: Enter all required credentials Step 4: Fill out the application form Step 5: Upload all necessary documents