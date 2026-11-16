NIFTEE 2027 Registration Last Date Extended to November 24, Apply at exams.nta.nic.in
NIFTEE 2027 online registration window has been extended. Candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until November 24, 2026, on the official exam portal exams.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency has extended the date for candidates to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination. According to the notification issued, the deadline for students to apply for NIFTEE 2027 is November 24, 2026. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications for the Undergraduate, Postgraduate and NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions, Artisans and PhD Programmes can visit the official website to submit the applications.
Along with the regular application fee submission window, NTA has also extended the window for students to apply for NIFTEE with a late fee. The last date for submission of the online application with a late fee is November 29, 2026. The NIFTEE 2027 application correction will be available from November 30 to December 2, 2026.
NIFTEE 2027 Revised Application Schedule
The revised schedule for NIFTEE 2027 online registration, application and correction window is available below.
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Particulars
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Revised Dates
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Online submission of Application Form
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October 16 to November 24, 2026
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Last date for submission of online application with late fee
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November 25 to 29, 2026
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Correction in particulars of Application Form
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November 30 to December 2, 2026
NIFTEE 2027 Online Registration and Application Process
The NIFTEE 2027 online registration and application process is available on the official website. Candidates yet to submit the applications can visit the official website to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE
Step 2: Click on NIFTEE 2027 registration
Step 3: Enter all required credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
NIFTEE 2027 Application Correction
The correction window for NIFTEE 2027 will open on November 30, 2026. The correction window will open on November 30, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form but wish to get changes made to their applications must log in using their credentials during the application correction window and make all necessary changes. The particulars open for editing will be specified in the correction notification, which will be available on the official website.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.