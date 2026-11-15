School Holiday Tomorrow (November 16, 2026): Will Schools Remains Closed? Check State-Wise List

Schools across several states may remain closed on Monday, November 16, 2026, due to regional festivals, Chhath Puja holidays and state-specific academic calendars. The holiday status may differ between government, private and aided schools. Here is a state-wise overview of where students should check for a holiday and where regular classes may continue. School Holiday November 16: State-Wise Updates State School status on November 16 Details Delhi Official holiday declared Official holiday declared for all government, government-aided and recognised private schools on account of Chhath Puja. Bihar Extended festive break Schools are part of the extended festive break scheduled until November 17. Jharkhand Holiday November 16 and 17 are holidays for Chhath Puja. West Bengal Additional holiday November 16 is listed as an additional holiday for Chhath Puja. Uttar Pradesh Restricted holiday November 16 is a restricted holiday for Chhath Puja. Closures may depend on district orders and individual schools. Rajasthan Reopening Schools are scheduled to reopen after the extended Diwali break ending November 15. Himachal Pradesh No statewide holiday Schools are expected to follow their regular schedule. Odisha No statewide holiday Schools are expected to remain open as no statewide closure has been confirmed. Haryana No confirmed statewide holiday Regular classes are expected unless schools issue local instructions. Punjab No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 16. Maharashtra No confirmed statewide holiday Schools are expected to follow their respective academic calendars. Gujarat No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide closure has been confirmed. Madhya Pradesh No confirmed statewide holiday Regular classes are expected unless a local order applies. Chhattisgarh No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide school holiday has been confirmed. Uttarakhand No confirmed statewide holiday Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules. Karnataka No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide closure has been announced. Kerala No confirmed statewide holiday Schools are expected to remain open. Tamil Nadu No confirmed statewide holiday Regular school schedules are expected. Andhra Pradesh No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide closure has been confirmed. Telangana No confirmed statewide holiday Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules. Assam No confirmed statewide holiday No statewide school holiday has been confirmed.

Major State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 16 1. Delhi: All Government and Private Schools to Remain Closed The Delhi government has officially declared November 16, 2026, a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, popularly known as Chhath Puja. The Directorate of Education has issued a circular directing all government schools, government-aided schools and unaided recognised private schools to observe the holiday. The order was issued on November 13, following the General Administration Department’s notification dated November 9. Schools are expected to resume regular classes on November 17. 2. Bihar: Schools to Remain Closed Until November 17 Schools in Bihar will continue their extended festive break on November 16. According to the state’s 2026 academic holiday calendar, government and government-aided schools are scheduled to remain closed from November 7 to November 17.

The extended break covers several festivals, including Diwali, Chitragupta Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Private schools may follow their individual holiday calendars. 3. Uttar Pradesh: Holiday Depends on Local School Orders Schools in Uttar Pradesh may observe a holiday on November 16 for Chhath Puja, particularly in eastern districts such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ballia and Deoria, where the festival is widely celebrated. However, a separate statewide school closure order has not been confirmed in the available reports. Parents should check announcements from their district administration and respective schools before making holiday plans. 4. Jharkhand: Three-Day Chhath Puja Holiday Schools in Jharkhand are expected to observe holidays around Chhath Puja. According to reported state holiday schedules, November 15, 16 and 17 are holidays for the festival.

Students should check with their respective schools for confirmation of the reopening date, particularly private institutions. 5. West Bengal: Schools May Remain Closed for Jagadhatri Puja West Bengal is also expected to observe an extended school holiday around November 16. Schools are reported to remain closed from November 16 to November 20, 2026, in connection with regional festivities, including Jagadhatri Puja. The celebrations are particularly prominent in Chandannagar, Krishnanagar and Murshidabad. Students should confirm the break with their schools, as the schedule may differ across institutions. 6. Maharashtra: Schools Expected to Reopen Schools in Maharashtra had a 13-day Diwali vacation from November 2 to November 14, 2026. With the scheduled break ending, schools are expected to resume regular classes on November 16, following the Sunday weekly holiday.