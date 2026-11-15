KTET Answer Key 2026: Check Steps to Download Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key PDF Direct Link
KTET Answer Key 2026: Check Steps to Download Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key PDF Direct Link soonKTET Answer Key 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has successfully conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026. The exam authority will soon release the official answer key on the official website. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam. Check all details here.
KTET Answer Key 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has successfully conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the KTET Answer Key 2026. The KTET Answer Key 2026 will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The exam authority will also release the KTET Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.
KTET Answer Key 2026 Download
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 answer key will be released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan soon. However, there is no official announcement in this regard; it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options, with the right option and the option marked by the candidate.
KTET Answer Key 2026 Provisional Answer Key Update
The exam authority used to release the official answer key for KTET immediately after the examination on the official website. The provisional answer keys for all question papers will be published on the official website-ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will be able to raise their objections, if any, through the link released by the authority. Once all the objections are acknowledged by the expert panel, the rectified answer key will be published, and evaluation will be conducted based on this key out of the total 150 marks.
Steps to Download the KTET Answer Key 2026?
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it is released officially on the official website. Below, we have listed the steps to download response sheets for the ease of candidates.
-
Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET- https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/
-
Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
-
Step 3: Click on the "KTET Answer Key 2026" link.
-
Step 4: Enter your login credentials to the link if required.
-
Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your admit card.
-
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.