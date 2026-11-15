KTET Answer Key 2026: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has successfully conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the KTET Answer Key 2026. The KTET Answer Key 2026 will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The exam authority will also release the KTET Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

KTET Answer Key 2026 Download

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 answer key will be released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan soon. However, there is no official announcement in this regard; it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options, with the right option and the option marked by the candidate.