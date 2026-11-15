SBI PO Interview Date 2026 OUT: Personality Test to Begin December 1, Call Letter Link Soon

Key Points SBI PO 2026 interviews for Probationary Officers begin on December 1, 2026.

Call letters for the SBI PO 2026 interview will be released shortly on sbi.bank.in.

This SBI PO 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,500 vacancies.

SBI PO Interview Date 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Interview Date 2026 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. As per the latest update available on the bank official website the interview process will start on December 1, 2026. The Phase 1 Preliminary Examination was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026 and its result was declared on August 28, 2026. Subsequently the Mains Examination was held on September 12, 2026 and its result was released on October 15, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round will be able to download their interview call letters shortly. The bank will activate the call letter download link on its official website at sbi.bank.in. SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link

The State Bank of India will release the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who are shortlisted for the interview round can download their call letters through the bank's recruitment portal. The interview call letter will contain crucial details related to the interview process. Check the direct link to download the SBI PO Interview call letter 2026 directly from the table below when it gets released. SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Link Click Here (Active Soon) SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Overview The selection process for the SBI PO Exam 2026 consists of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview and at last final merit list is prepared. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Exam Name SBI Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 Advertisement Number CRPD/PO/2026-27/09 Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Selection Stage Phase 3 – Interview Interview Start Date December 1, 2026 Call Letter Release Shortly (Link to be activated soon) Official Website sbi.bank.in SBI PO Personality Test 2026: Important Dates SBI has confirmed that the interviews for the Probationary Officer recruitment will start from December 1, 2026. The call letter download link will be made available shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the interview process. Details Mentioned on SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Candidates can find the following details mentioned on the admit card when released