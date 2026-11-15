SBI PO Interview Date 2026 OUT: Personality Test to Begin December 1, Call Letter Link Soon
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Interview Date 2026 with the personality test which will begin from December 1. Candidates who qualified for the Mains examination can download their interview call letters shortly from the official website. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- SBI PO 2026 interviews for Probationary Officers begin on December 1, 2026.
- Call letters for the SBI PO 2026 interview will be released shortly on sbi.bank.in.
- This SBI PO 2026 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,500 vacancies.
SBI PO Interview Date 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI PO Interview Date 2026 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. As per the latest update available on the bank official website the interview process will start on December 1, 2026. The Phase 1 Preliminary Examination was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026 and its result was declared on August 28, 2026. Subsequently the Mains Examination was held on September 12, 2026 and its result was released on October 15, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled.
Candidates who have qualified for the interview round will be able to download their interview call letters shortly. The bank will activate the call letter download link on its official website at sbi.bank.in.
SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Download Link
The State Bank of India will release the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who are shortlisted for the interview round can download their call letters through the bank's recruitment portal. The interview call letter will contain crucial details related to the interview process. Check the direct link to download the SBI PO Interview call letter 2026 directly from the table below when it gets released.
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SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026 Link
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Click Here (Active Soon)
SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Overview
The selection process for the SBI PO Exam 2026 consists of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview and at last final merit list is prepared. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Exam Name
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SBI Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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CRPD/PO/2026-27/09
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Post Name
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Probationary Officer (PO)
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Selection Stage
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Phase 3 – Interview
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Interview Start Date
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December 1, 2026
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Call Letter Release
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Shortly (Link to be activated soon)
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
SBI PO Personality Test 2026: Important Dates
SBI has confirmed that the interviews for the Probationary Officer recruitment will start from December 1, 2026. The call letter download link will be made available shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the interview process.
Details Mentioned on SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2026
Candidates can find the following details mentioned on the admit card when released
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Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Interview Date and Time
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Interview Venue and Address
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Reporting Time
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Important Instructions for the Interview
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Documents Required for Verification
How to Download SBI PO Call Letter 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their SBI PO Interview Call Letter once the link is activated-
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Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.
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On the homepage visit the career section.
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Now click on the link that reads Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026.
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Click on the SBI PO Interview Call Letter download link.
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Enter your login credentials such as user id and password.
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Submit the details to download the call letter.
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Download and save the call letter for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.