10 Largest Tribal Communities in India: State-wise Population and Interesting Facts

India is home to hundreds of tribal communities, each with its own language, culture, traditions, festivals and way of life. These communities are also known as Scheduled Tribes (STs) under the Indian Constitution.

From the Gonds of Central India to the Bhils of Western India and the Santhals of Eastern India, tribal communities play an important role in India's cultural diversity and history.

But do you know which is the largest tribal community in India? Which state has the highest population of the Gond tribe? Where do the Santhals and Bhils mainly live?

In this article, we will explore the 10 largest tribal communities in India, their population according to official Census data, major states where they live and some interesting facts about their culture.

Important data note: The latest completed nationwide Census providing detailed Scheduled Tribe population data is Census 2011. Therefore, the population figures below should be understood as 2011 Census figures, not current 2026 estimates.