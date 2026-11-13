The IPL trade deals are in full swing with franchises looking to make changes in squads and make some crucial decisions ahead of next year's auction.

One such headline making deal took place a couple of days ago when Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings exchanged Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh in one of the most high-profile trades ahead of the season.

Check out the complete list of confirmed player trades and all the details about the IPL 2027 auction in this article.