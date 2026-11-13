IPL 2027 Trade List: From Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant; Check Full List of Confirmed Player Trades
The IPL trade deals are in full swing with franchises looking to make changes in squads and make some crucial decisions ahead of next year's auction.
One such headline making deal took place a couple of days ago when Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings exchanged Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh in one of the most high-profile trades ahead of the season.
Check out the complete list of confirmed player trades and all the details about the IPL 2027 auction in this article.
The trade confirmation you have been waiting for is HERE! Two marquee #TeamIndia stars, two franchise and a blockbuster trade 🎇 Hardik Pandya heads to @PunjabKingsIPL and Arshdeep Singh moves to @mipaltan. 📌 Hardik will join #PBKS at a revised fee of INR 18 crore, up from 16.5 crores. 📌 Arshdeep will join #MI at his existing fee of INR 18 crore Details ▶️ https://t.co/i4RpaGg2BE #TATAIPL2027— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 11, 2026
What is an IPL Trade Deal?
An IPL trade is the exchange or transfer of players between 2 franchises based on mutual understanding and agreed terms. Teams can trade players through player-for-player exchanges or cash deals within a specific timeline ahead of the annual IPL auction.
For IPL 2027, the deadline to submit the retention list is November 17, 2026, while the mini auction is scheduled for December 16, 2026.
IPL 2027 Complete Trade List So Far
The latest entrant in the IPL 2027 trade list is the Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh swap. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings confirmed the high-profile trade on November 11, with Hardik moving to PBKS and Arshdeep joining MI. Both players will move at a fee of INR 18 crore.
Apart from this, the Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav trade also made headlines a few months ago. Pant returned to Delhi Capitals after his disastrous stint with Lucknow Super Giants, while Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG in the exchange. Pant will join DC for INR 15 crore, while Kuldeep will represent LSG for INR 13.50 crore.
IPL 2027: Full List of Confirmed Player Trades
|
Player
|
Previous Team
|
New Team
|
Fee
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Punjab Kings
|
₹18 crore
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Punjab Kings
|
Mumbai Indians
|
₹18 crore
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹15 crore
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
₹13.50 crore
|
T. Natarajan
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹5 crore
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Delhi Capitals
|
₹40 lakh
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
₹6 crore
|
Jack Edwards
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
₹3 crore
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹4.80 crore
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|
₹2 crore
When is the IPL 2027 Mini-Auction?
The IPL 2027 mini-auction will take place on December 16, 2026, in Goa, where all 10 franchises will take part. It will now be interesting to see what moves the franchises make and what their strategies and plans are ahead of the upcoming season.
Also READ:CSK to Release INR 28.4 Crore Players? Big Update Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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