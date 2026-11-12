BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1167 Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link
BSF SI Recruitment 2026: BSF has started online applications for 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts through the CAPFs LDCE 2026. Check this article to know more about BSF SI eligibility, vacancy and direct apply link.
Key Points
- Online applications for 1167 SI (GD) posts began on November 12, 2026.
- Eligible serving personnel can apply until December 31, 2026, via bsf.mha.gov.in.
- Recruitment is for SI (GD) through LDCE across BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB.
BSF SI LDCE Recruitment 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application for BSF SI Recruitment 2026 on November 12. Through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled across BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB. This chance is only for serving Constables, Head Constables and ASIs of these forces. Eligible candidates can fill the online form on the official website, bsf.mha.gov.in, till December 31, 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, pay scale and the direct link to apply. Read the full article before you apply.
BSF CAPF SI Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Border Security Force has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Here are the key points of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs
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Exam Name
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Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs LDCE 2026
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Advertisement No.
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A.2/SI (LDCE)/CAPFs Exam-2026/Pers(Rectt)/BSF/2026
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Post Name
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Sub-Inspector (GD)
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Total Vacancies
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1167
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Force-wise Vacancies
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BSF: 235 (Male: 223, Female: 12)
CRPF: 377 (Male: 347, Female: 30)
SSB: 125
ITBP: 430
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Who Can Apply
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Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP, and ASIs (GD) of SSB
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university or equivalent
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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12 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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31 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Service Required
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4 years of regular service, including basic training
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Upper Age Limit
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32 years (as on 31 December 2026; 5-year relaxation for SC/ST)
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Selection Process
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Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Medical Exam
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Pay Scale
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Pay Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)
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Official Website
BSF SI Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The BSF Directorate General has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Candidates should download and read the full notification before filling in the form, as it has all the rules and instructions.
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CAPF SI LDCE 2026 Notification PDF
BSF SI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
BSF has started online applications for 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts through the CAPFs LDCE 2026. Serving personnel of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB with four years' service, a degree, and age up to 32 can apply from November 12 to December 31, 2026.
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BSF CAPF SI 2026 Apply Link
CAPF SI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Only serving personnel of BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB can apply for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Check each point below before filling the form.
Who can apply
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Serving Constables (GD), Constables (Tradesmen), Head Constables (GD) and ASIs (GD) of BSF, CRPF and ITBP
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Serving ASIs (GD) of SSB
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Personnel on deputation or attachment outside their parent force can also apply
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Candidates must meet the Recruitment Rules (RRs) of their own force
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Service
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4 years of regular service, including basic training
Age limit
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Maximum age is 32 years
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Age is counted on the closing date of applications (31 December 2026)
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5 years' relaxation for SC/ST candidates
Educational qualification
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Degree from a recognised university or equivalent
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Service record
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At least "Good" APAR grading for the last five years
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Unblemished clean record for the entire service until the offer of appointment
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If the candidate has only 4 years of service, APAR grading of four years applies
Medical standard
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SHAPE-I is required
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Applications from candidates in a Low Medical Category will not be accepted
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com