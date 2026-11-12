BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1167 Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link

BSF SI LDCE Recruitment 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application for BSF SI Recruitment 2026 on November 12. Through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), 1167 Sub-Inspector (GD) posts will be filled across BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB. This chance is only for serving Constables, Head Constables and ASIs of these forces. Eligible candidates can fill the online form on the official website, bsf.mha.gov.in, till December 31, 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, pay scale and the direct link to apply. Read the full article before you apply.

BSF CAPF SI Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Border Security Force has released the detailed advertisement for the Sub-Inspector (GD) LDCE 2026. Here are the key points of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.