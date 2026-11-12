Delhi's exclusion from India's list of the 10 most polluted cities on November 12, may appear to offer some relief, but it does not necessarily implies that the national capital has cleaner air. Even as cities across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh record severe pollution levels, Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air despite the enforcement of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The latest rankings, based on AQI.in data, showcase that pollution has spread across northern India, thus fuelling questions about the effectiveness of emergency pollution-control moves. Which are India's 10 most polluted cities? According to AQI.in data of November 12, Bathinda in Punjab lead the list with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 1,055. The other nine cities were: Sirsa, Haryana – 953

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – 926 Hapur, Uttar Pradesh – 825 Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh – 760 Faridkot, Punjab – 708 Sonipat, Haryana – 704 Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh – 700 Panipat, Haryana – 687 Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 685 All 10 cities were listed as hazardous by AQI.in. Why is Delhi not on the list Most Polluted Cities List? Delhi's absence does not signifies that its pollution problem has completely faded. According to AQI.in, Delhi reported an AQI of 520 on Thursday morning. However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) positioned Delhi's overall AQI at 325, thus cementing it in the very poor category. The gap underscores a crucial issue: AQI.in and CPCB use different monitoring networks, calculation methods and measurement scales. The CPCB's official AQI scale ends at 500, while AQI.in reports readings beyond that level.

Since the lowest reading among the 10 cities was 685, Delhi did not featured in the list. Have GRAP’s 3 Stages proved successful in Delhi? The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced GRAP Stage III on November 6 as Delhi's AQI jumped to 382.

The restrictions include bans on some older vehicles, construction activities, stone crushing and mining operations. Schools up to Class V were also ordered to provide hybrid learning. However, emergency limitations do not flush out pollution instantly. Weather conditions, low wind speeds, temperature inversion, vehicle toxics, industrial activity, road dust, crop-residue burning and firecracker smoke can still detiorate air quality. Under Winter Pollution Action Plan, How Many Violations Have Been Caught? At around 8 crore, fines for Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) violations accounted for the maximum of fines enforced in Delhi in the maiden nine days since the Winter Action Plan was implemented in Delhi on November 1. While fines amounting to at least Rs 11 crore have been enforced during this period, violations related to the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission levels and construction sites comprised for over Rs 1.5 crore each, according to the data from government sources. Private cars possessed for the maximum number of challans among vehicles breaching the non-BS-VI emission restrictions.