20 Countries With the Longest Coastlines in the World (2026): Check the Complete List

Longest Coastlines in the World: Canada has the longest coastline in the world, stretching approximately 202,080 kilometres, followed by Norway and Indonesia. Its vast Arctic islands, bays and coastal channels give it a significant lead over every other country. Coastlines are important geographical features that connect land with oceans and seas. They support fishing, international trade, tourism, transportation and marine biodiversity. Some countries have exceptionally long coastlines because they have thousands of islands, while others have deeply indented shores, bays and fjords. According to the ranking based on WorldAtlas data, Canada holds the first position, while Norway ranks second and Indonesia comes third. India occupies the 13th position with a coastline of approximately 11,099 kilometres, following the revision of its official coastline measurement.

In this article, let's explore the 20 countries with the longest coastlines in the world, their coastline lengths and some interesting geographical facts with State/UT-wise Old and Revised Coastline Length of India. Top 20 Countries With the Longest Coastlines in the World The following table presents the 20 countries with the longest coastlines, ranked according to their reported coastline lengths. Rank Country Coastline (km) Coastline (miles) 1 Canada 202,080 125,567 2 Norway 99,083 61,567 3 Indonesia 58,133 36,122 4 Russia 37,653 23,396 5 Philippines 36,289 22,549 6 Japan 29,751 18,486 7 Australia 25,760 16,007 8 United States 19,924 12,380 9 New Zealand 15,134 9,404 10 China 14,500 9,009 11 Greece 13,676 8,498 12 United Kingdom 12,429 7,723 13 India 11,099 6,897 14 Mexico 9,330 5,797 15 Italy 7,600 4,722 16 Brazil 7,491 4,655 17 Denmark 7,314 4,545 18 Turkey 7,200 4,474 19 Chile 6,435 3,998 20 Federated States of Micronesia 6,112 3,798

Source: PIB & World Atlas Which Country Has the Longest Coastline in the World? Canada has the longest coastline in the world, measuring approximately 202,080 kilometres. It is bordered by three major oceans: the Pacific Ocean in the west, the Atlantic Ocean in the east and the Arctic Ocean in the north. Canada's coastline is exceptionally long because of its numerous offshore islands, bays, inlets and coastal channels. A large part of its shoreline is located in the Arctic region. Its coastline is more than twice as long as Norway's, which ranks second in the world. This makes Canada one of the most important geographical examples of how islands and irregular coastal shapes can increase a country's total shoreline. Top 10 Countries With the Longest Coastlines: Interesting Facts 1. Canada: 202,080 km

Canada ranks first among the countries with the longest coastlines in the world. Its coastline stretches approximately 202,080 kilometres along the Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. The country has thousands of islands, including those in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Its northern coastline contains numerous bays, channels and inlets, making its total shoreline exceptionally long. Interesting GK Facts: Canada has the world's longest national coastline.

It borders three oceans.

More than 70% of its coastline lies in the Arctic region, according to the reference ranking. 2. Norway: 99,083 km Norway ranks second with a coastline of approximately 99,083 kilometres. Its coastline is famous for deep fjords, rocky shores and numerous coastal islands. A fjord is a long, narrow sea inlet surrounded by steep mountains or cliffs. These formations were created mainly by glaciers over thousands of years.

Norway's many fjords and islands make its coastline much longer than its mainland shape might suggest. Interesting GK Facts: Norway is located in Northern Europe.

The Norwegian coastline is famous for its fjords.

Its coastal geography includes thousands of islands. 3. Indonesia: 58,133 km Indonesia ranks third with approximately 58,133 kilometres of coastline. Indonesia is the world's largest archipelagic country. It consists of more than 17,000 islands spread across Southeast Asia and the surrounding waters. Its coastline includes tropical beaches, coral reefs, mangrove forests and fishing communities. The country is located between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Interesting GK Facts: Indonesia is an archipelagic country.

It is located in Southeast Asia.

Its capital is Jakarta, although the country is developing Nusantara as its new capital.

4. Russia: 37,653 km Russia ranks fourth, with a coastline of approximately 37,653 kilometres. It is the largest country in the world by land area and stretches across Europe and Asia. Russia has coastlines along the Arctic Ocean and Pacific Ocean, as well as other seas. Its northern coastal areas experience extremely cold weather for much of the year. Interesting GK Facts: Russia is the world's largest country by land area.

It extends across two continents.

It has coastlines along the Arctic and Pacific Oceans. 5. Philippines: 36,289 km The Philippines ranks fifth with approximately 36,289 kilometres of coastline. It is an island country in Southeast Asia, made up of more than 7,000 islands. Its coastal areas are known for beautiful beaches, coral reefs and rich marine biodiversity. Fishing and tourism are important activities for many communities living along its coastline.

Interesting GK Facts: The Philippines is an archipelagic country.

It is located in the western Pacific Ocean.

Manila is its capital city. What About India? India ranks 13th among the countries with the longest coastlines, with an officially revised coastline length of 11,098.81 kilometres. India is located in South Asia and has coastlines along the Arabian Sea in the west and the Bay of Bengal in the east. The Indian Ocean lies to its south. India's coastline includes several coastal states and Union Territories, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. State/UT-wise Old and Revised Coastline Length of India The following table compares the earlier and revised coastline measurements of India's coastal States and Union Territories. State / Union Territory Old Coastline (km) Revised Coastline (km) Gujarat 1,214.70 2,340.62 Tamil Nadu 906.90 1,068.69 Andhra Pradesh 973.70 1,053.07 Maharashtra 652.60 877.97 West Bengal 157.50 721.02 Kerala 569.70 600.15 Odisha 476.40 574.71 Karnataka 280.00 343.30 Goa 160.50 193.95 Daman & Diu — 54.38 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1,962.00 3,083.50 Lakshadweep 132.00 144.80 Puducherry 30.60 42.65 Total (India) 7,516.60 11,098.81