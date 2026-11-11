ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026: Check Marking Scheme, Section-Wise Weightage, and Paper Structure

ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026: The ICSE 10 English paper incudes two parts Language and Literature. For ICSE board exams, students have to read classic dramas, poems, andprose for the subject Paper 2 (Literature in English). Still, excelling in board examinations is not an easy task. To succeed in the board exams, students should be well-versed with the structure of the paper, types of questions, and evaluation pattern of the paper. The English Literature exam consists of 100 Marks, similar to Language examination, which carries 80 Marks for theory paper and 20 Marks for Internal Assessment.

From studying objective part of the paper or analyzing texts for prose, poetry, and drama, this article helps understand the pattern of the exam, marks distribution, and evaluation pattern. It will be a helpful approach for board exam preparation.