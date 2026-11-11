ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026: Check Marking Scheme, Section-Wise Weightage, and Paper Structure
ICSE Class 10 students can check English Literature Exam Pattern for 2026, including the marking scheme and section-wise weightage shared in the article below. It provides a comprehensive guide for students to understand the paper structure and prepare effectively for board examinations.
ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026: The ICSE 10 English paper incudes two parts Language and Literature. For ICSE board exams, students have to read classic dramas, poems, andprose for the subject Paper 2 (Literature in English). Still, excelling in board examinations is not an easy task. To succeed in the board exams, students should be well-versed with the structure of the paper, types of questions, and evaluation pattern of the paper. The English Literature exam consists of 100 Marks, similar to Language examination, which carries 80 Marks for theory paper and 20 Marks for Internal Assessment.
From studying objective part of the paper or analyzing texts for prose, poetry, and drama, this article helps understand the pattern of the exam, marks distribution, and evaluation pattern. It will be a helpful approach for board exam preparation.
Check| ICSE Class 10 English Literature Sample Paper 2026 by Experts: Practice for Last Minute Revision, Download PDF
ICSE Class 10 English Exam 2026: Overview
Given below is a brief overview of the ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) exam details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Total Marks
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100 Marks (80 External Theory + 20 Internal Assessment)
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time)
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Section-Wise Breakdown & Weightage
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• Drama: Extract-based & contextual essay questions
• Prose (Short Stories)
• Poetry
(Total: 80 Marks)
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Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
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Evaluated based on coursework, assignments, and project work based on the prescribed texts.
ICSE Class 10 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026-27
Preparing for the ICSE Class 10 English Literature exam requires thorough reading of texts. The exam pattern explained below, will help dissect each sections of the question paper and help you understand the questions asked from each section. By understanding the sections, students can easily focus on each parts, Drama, Poetry, and Prose equally. For marks distribution refer to the table shared below.
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Component
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Prescribed Texts
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Question Type
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Marks Allotted
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Section A: Compulsory Section
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Short answer questions covering all prescribed textbooks (Drama, Prose, and Poetry).
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Compulsory short questions designed to test overall textual understanding, direct references, and specific details.
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16 Marks
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Section B: Drama
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Prescribed Play (e.g., The Merchant of Venice or other designated CISCE texts).
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Choice of essay/contextual extract-based questions. Candidates must attempt designated questions from the options provided.
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16 Marks
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Section C: Prose (Short Stories)
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Prescribed Prose Collection (e.g., Treasure Trove or current CISCE anthology).
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Extract-based and long-answer questions testing theme, character analysis, and plot comprehension.
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16 Marks
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Section D: Poetry
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Prescribed Poetry Anthology (e.g., Treasure Trove or current CISCE anthology).
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Extract-based and interpretive questions focusing on poetic devices, imagery, and central themes.
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16 Marks
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External Theory Exam
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Total Written Board Paper
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Duration: 2 Hours (Plus 15 minutes reading time)
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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School-Based Coursework
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Project work, assignments, and continuous assessment based on prescribed literary texts.
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20 Marks
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Grand Total
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Overall Subject Weightage
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Combined Theory + Internal Assessment
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100 Marks
How to Score Well in English Exam for 2026-27 Board Exam?
Students can check out steps to score well for English literature paper during the upcoming board examination. The steps are suggested in accordance with the syllabus.
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Instead of depending on summary of the text, students must focus on reading texts from prose, poetry or drama entirely to understand the original work.
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Always use textual references, and quotes in between your long answers to provided proof and context for your answer.
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While answering the extract questions, your argument should cover every aspect of the passage and respond to any questions of who is speaking, which events are taking place on the stage, and which theme is being developed.
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Organize your long answers so that they can be informative. It should start with a direct statement that states the answer to the question being asked, and then present a relevant plot in the story.
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