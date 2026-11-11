CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here!

SECTION – C (5x4=20 MARKS)

19 Analyse any four reasons that forced Mikhail Gorbachev to initiate reforms in the Soviet Union. 4 20 ‘Democracy in South Asia has expanded the global imagination of democracy.’ Justify the statement with any four suitable arguments. 4 21A “Oil is an important resource that affects the geopolitics and global economy”. Analyse. 4 OR 21B How does the UN define indigenous peoples? Mention any three demands of indigenous people. 4 22 A ‘India’s general elections of 1952 became a landmark in the history of democracy all over the world’. Justify the statement. 4 OR 22 B Explain any four difficulties faced by the Election Commission of India while holding the first general election of 1952. 4 23 Explain the conflict between the judiciary and the executive that emerged during the early 1970 s in India and became a reason for the constitutional crisis. 4 Choose the correct option: I) What does the cartoon in the left depict? (A) Terrorist attack on UN headquarters. (B) Lebanon attacked Israel. (C)Israel attacked Lebanon. (D)Consequences of UN resolution II) Given below are two statements: Statement I: Lebanon crisis caused huge displacement- about 1 million Lebanese were displaced. Statement II: It had no humanitarian cost. In the light of above statements, choose the correct answer. (A) Both Statement I and Statement II are true. (B) Both Statement I and Statement II are false. (C) Statement I is true, but Statement II is false. (D) Statement I is false, but Statement II is true. III) Identify the personality shown in the image holding a 'Lebanon Resolution' shield. (A)Ban Ki-moon (B) U Thant (C)Dag Hammarskjold (D)Kofi A Annan. IV) The cartoon shows the UN as a passive observer. What does this imply about the UN Charter? (A) The UN must intervene militarily in every conflict. (B) The UN cannot act without approval of Security Council members. (C)The UN is allowed to punish any country directly. (D)The UN can override sovereignty of all states. NOTE: Following questions are for the Candidates with Visual impairment, in lieu of Question No. 24. I) Who is the current Secretary-General of the United Nations? II) Name the international NGO that campaigns for the protection of human rights all over the world. III) What does Lebanon crisis show about security? IV) What does "Veto Power" mean in the UN Security Council? 25 Read the passage and choose the most appropriate answer for the questions given below: Sikkim’s Merger At the time of independence, Sikkim was a ‘protectorate’ of India, it meant that while it was not a part of India, it was also not a fully sovereign country, while the power of internal administration was with the Chogyal, Sikkim’s monarch. This arrangement ran into difficulty as the Chogyal was unable to deal with the democratic aspirations of the people. An overwhelming majority of Sikkim’s population was Nepali. But the Chogyal was seen as perpetuating the rule of a small elite from the minority Lepcha- Bhutiacommunity. The anti-Chogyal leaders of both the communities sought and got support from the government of India. The first democratic elections to Sikkim assembly in 1974 were swept by Sikkim Congress which stood for greater integration with India. The assembly first sought the status of ‘associate state’. This was followed by a hurriedly organised referendum that put a stamp of popular approval on the assembly’s request. The Indian Parliament accepted this request immediately and Sikkim became the 22nd State of the Indian union. Source- NCERT Political Science textbook, Class XII — Politics in India Since Independence. I) How did the Chogyal and his supporters respond to the integration of Sikkim into the Indian Union in 1975? 1+1+1 +1=4 (A) They peacefully abdicated their power and immediately joined the Indian political structure as elected members. (B) They sought external intervention from European powers to reverse the popular referendum. (C) The Chogyal did not accept the merger, and his supporters accused the Government of India of foul play and force. (D) They successfully launched a massive local separatist movement that completely turned the integration into a highly divisive issue today. II) Before its full integration into India, what was the political status of Sikkim immediately after 1947? (A) A full state of India (B) A Union Territory (C) A protectorate of India (D) A sovereign province of China III) Through which method did the people of Sikkim approve the assembly’s request for full integration with India? (A) General Election (B) Referendum (C) Public Protest (D) Presidential Decree IV) From 1947–1974, which specific responsibilities of Sikkim were handled by the Government of India? (A) Defence, External Affairs, and Communications (B) Internal Revenue and Policing (C) Education and Health (D) Agriculture and Trade 26 In the given outline political map of India on page number 9, four States have been marked as (A), (B), (C) and (D). Identify these states on the basis of the information given below and write their correct names in your answer book along with the respective serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets given in the map as per the format that follows: 1+1+1 +1=4 (i) The State that was carved out of Bombay. (ii) After a popular agitation, this state was created in 1960. (iii) The State which was created in 2000. (iv) Potti Sriramulu played an important role in the formation of this State Serial Number of the information used Concerned alphabet given in the map Name of the State (i) (ii) (iii) (iv) NOTE: Following questions are for Candidates with Visual impairment, in lieu of Question No. 26. I) Name the princely state whose issue was resolved after a plebiscite confirmed people’s desire to join India. II) Name the State whose formation was announced in 1952. III) Name India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and the Home Minister after Independence? IV) Name the para- military forces appointed by the Nizam of Hyderabad. SECTION E (4X6=24 MARKS)

27A ‘The conduct of foreign affairs is an outcome of a two-way interaction between domestic compulsions and prevailing international climate’. Support your answer with one example from India’s external relations in the 1960s. 6 OR 27B Analyse the major objectives of India’s foreign policy. 28A How do regional organisations like the EU and ASEAN play an influential role? Explain. 6 OR 28B Explain the various economic policies adopted by China for the rise of its economy. 29A “The secure states do not imply the secure people in itself". With reference to this statement explain the non-traditional concept of human security. 6 OR 29B Explain balance of power and alliance building as components of traditional notion of security. 30A How has coalition politics transformed the nature of Indian democracy since 1989? Explain with examples. 30A How has coalition politics transformed the nature of Indian democracy since 1989? Explain with examples. 6 OR 30B ‘Political equations in coalition governments are unstable’. How was this concept reflected in the formation of National Front Government in 1989 and United Front Government in 1996? CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2026-27 For a detailed breakdown of the scoring criteria and to understand how marks are allocated for each question type, refer to the official marking scheme provided with the sample paper. This scheme will guide you in effectively self-assessing your answers and pinpointing areas for improvement, ensuring your preparation aligns with the CBSE board's expectations for the 2026-27 examinations. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme 2026-27 Downlaod PDF Also read: CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Model Paper PDF FREE