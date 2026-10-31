South Africa have pulled off a remarkable turnaround in the 3 match Test series against Australia as the Proteas won the last and deciding match by 176 runs at Newlands, Cape Town.

With this, Temba Bavuma-led side have won the Test series 2-1 and strengthened their case for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025-27.

On Day 5 of the final Test, South Africa produced a sensational bowling performance to defend a target of 288 runs. Coming back from a 100 run first innings deficit, the Proteas turned the game around as Australia's batting line up looked clueless on final day.

Check out all the statistics and records created during the series, along with the history of Test matches between the two sides, in this article.