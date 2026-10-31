South Africa vs Australia Test Series: Proteas Script Comeback to Win 2-1; Check Records, Stats and Updated WTC Points Table
South Africa pulled off a remarkable turnaround after overcoming a 100-run first-innings deficit in the 3rd and final Test at Cape Town to defeat Australia by 176 runs and clinch the series 2-1.
South Africa have pulled off a remarkable turnaround in the 3 match Test series against Australia as the Proteas won the last and deciding match by 176 runs at Newlands, Cape Town.
With this, Temba Bavuma-led side have won the Test series 2-1 and strengthened their case for the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025-27.
On Day 5 of the final Test, South Africa produced a sensational bowling performance to defend a target of 288 runs. Coming back from a 100 run first innings deficit, the Proteas turned the game around as Australia's batting line up looked clueless on final day.
Check out all the statistics and records created during the series, along with the history of Test matches between the two sides, in this article.
🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 #TheProteas seal an emphatic 176-run victory in the third and final Dafabet Test to claim the series 2-1! 🇿🇦🏆 This magnificent victory also propels #TheProteas to the summit of Test cricket, claiming the No. 1 ranking in the world! 👑 Series winners. World No. 1. A brilliant achievement for South African cricket! 💚 #Unbreakable #SAvAUS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 31, 2026
South Africa vs Australia, Test Series Results
The 1st Test of the series took place in Durban, where Australia put up a dominant performance to defeat South Africa by 214 runs. However, South Africa made a sensational comeback in the 2nd Test, winning the match by an innings and 31 runs.
In the final Test, the Proteas completed their remarkable turnaround by defeating Australia by 176 runs to win the series 2-1.
|
Test Match
|
Venue
|
Result
|
1st Test
|
Durban
|
Australia won by 214 runs
|
2nd Test
|
Gqeberha
|
South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs
|
3rd Test
|
Newlands, Cape Town
|
South Africa won by 176 runs
SA vs AUS: Series Stats
Most Runs
Australia's Matt Renshaw finished as the leading run-scorer of the Test series, scoring 369 runs in 6 innings, including 1 century.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Average
|
100s
|
50s
|
Matt Renshaw
|
3
|
6
|
369
|
61.50
|
1
|
2
|
Temba Bavuma
|
3
|
5
|
218
|
43.60
|
0
|
2
|
Travis Head
|
3
|
6
|
210
|
35.00
|
0
|
2
|
Aiden Markram
|
3
|
5
|
202
|
40.40
|
0
|
2
|
Marco Jansen
|
3
|
5
|
198
|
39.60
|
0
|
1
Most Wickets
Mitchell Starc finished as the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets to his name, including 1 five wicket haul.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Overs
|
Wickets
|
Average
|
4-fers
|
5-fers
|
Mitchell Starc
|
3
|
97.4
|
15
|
21.47
|
0
|
1
|
Simon Harmer
|
3
|
156.0
|
14
|
29.36
|
1
|
1
|
Marco Jansen
|
3
|
97.2
|
13
|
19.77
|
0
|
1
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
3
|
84.3
|
10
|
23.70
|
1
|
0
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
3
|
82.5
|
10
|
27.30
|
0
|
1
Player of the Series
Marco Jansen was named Player of the Series after an all-round performance, scoring 146 runs and taking 10 wickets.
South Africa vs Australia Test Series 2026: Records and Statistics
1. South Africa vs Australia Test Series Since 2012:
-
2012 – South Africa won 1-0 (2 matches drawn).
-
2014 – Australia won 2-1.
-
2016 – South Africa won 2-1.
-
2018 – South Africa won 3-1.
-
2022 – Australia won 2-0 (1 match drawn).
-
2026 – South Africa won 2-1.
-
Australia last won a Test series in South Africa in 2014.
2. South Africa Record at Cape Town: South Africa have won at Cape Town after batting first only the 3rd time. The previous time against Sri Lanka in 2012 and 2017.
3. Australia Lost a 3-Match Test Series After Winning the First Test:
-
1882-83 – Against England (Home).
-
1888 – Against England (Away).
-
2001 – Against India (Away).
-
2026 – Against South Africa (Away).
4. Australia's Consecutive Test Defeats: Australia have lost consecutive Tests for the first time since the opening 2 Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.
5. Lowest All-Out Totals for Australia in South Africa:
-
2011 – 47 vs South Africa, Cape Town (3rd innings).
-
1950 – 75 vs South Africa, Durban (2nd innings).
-
2026 – 99 vs South Africa, Gqeberha (2nd innings).
-
2018 – 107 vs South Africa, Cape Town (4th innings).
-
1997 – 108 vs South Africa, Gqeberha (2nd innings).
-
2026 – 111 vs South Africa, Cape Town (4th innings).
6. Most Test Wins in the World Test Championship (WTC) by Captains:
-
Pat Cummins – 26 wins (60.46%).
-
Ben Stokes – 21 wins (52.50%).
-
Joe Root – 15 wins (41.66%).
-
Virat Kohli – 14 wins (63.63%).
-
Temba Bavuma – 13 wins (86.66%).
-
Rohit Sharma – 12 wins (50.00%).
-
Tom Latham – 11 wins (55.00%).
7. Most Test Wins Against Pat Cummins as Captain:
-
Temba Bavuma – 3 wins in 4 matches.
-
Rohit Sharma – 2 wins in 6 matches.
-
Ben Stokes – 2 wins in 6 matches.
-
Jasprit Bumrah – 1 win in 2 matches.
-
Dimuth Karunaratne – 1 win in 2 matches.
-
Kraigg Brathwaite – 1 win in 3 matches.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto – 1 win in 2 matches.
-
Tim Southee – 0 wins in 2 matches.
-
Babar Azam – 0 wins in 3 matches.
-
Roston Chase – 0 wins in 3 matches.
-
Dean Elgar – 0 wins in 3 matches.
-
Shan Masood – 0 wins in 3 matches.
-
Joe Root – 0 wins in 4 matches.
8. Australia's Test Defeats After Taking a First-Innings Lead of 100 or More Runs:
-
1966 – Lost to South Africa at Johannesburg after taking a 126-run lead.
-
1979 – Lost to England at Sydney after taking a 142-run lead.
-
1981 – Lost to India at Melbourne after taking a 182-run lead.
-
1984 – Lost to South Africa at Sydney after taking a 123-run lead.
-
2026 – Lost to South Africa at Cape Town after taking a 100-run lead.
Source: Cricbuzz and Shebas on X
Updated WTC Points Table After South Africa's Win Over Australia
|
POS
|
TEAM
|
PCT(%)
|
PTS
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
DED
|
1
|
New Zealand (NZ)
|
72.22
|
52
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
South Africa (SA)
|
71.43
|
60
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Australia (AUS)
|
69.23
|
108
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
India (IND)
|
51.52
|
68
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
Bangladesh (BAN)
|
47.62
|
40
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
England (ENG)
|
38.54
|
74
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
14
|
7
|
Sri Lanka (SL)
|
33.33
|
24
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
West Indies (WI)
|
26.92
|
42
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
Pakistan (PAK)
|
4.63
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
8
Following South Africa's victory over Australia, New Zealand have moved to the top spot in the WTC points table, while Australia have slipped to third position. Meanwhile, South Africa have strengthened their position after winning the series 2-1.
India have remained at fourth position with 51.5 PCT (Points Percentage)
Also READ: New Zealand Beat India After 7 Years: Glenn Phillips' Ton, Record Score and Shreyas Iyer's Unwanted Record
Senior Executive - Editorial
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