This Indian Railway Bridge is Taller Than the Eiffel Tower! Do You Know Where It Is Located?
Do you know there is a railway bridge in India that stands 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower? Check its name, location, height, construction history and other interesting facts about this engineering marvel.
India is home to one of the world's largest railway networks. Over the years, Indian Railways has continued to expand its reach across the country. From the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir to the remote regions of the Northeast, railway connectivity is now reaching new areas.
One such remarkable achievement is the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest railway bridge in the world. It is an engineering marvel that made headlines across the world following its inauguration. The bridge is a significant milestone in Indian Railways' efforts to improve connectivity in the region.
Explore all the important information about the Chenab Rail Bridge, including its height, construction timeline, location and key features.
Not just a bridge but a marvel full of hope and opportunity, Witness as the Chenab Bridge is unveiled in its full glory. #ChenabBridge #USBRL #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/Q52Ag3Qzzz— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) June 5, 2025
Where is Chenab Rail Bridge Located?
Located above the Chenab River, the bridge connects the areas of Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The construction of this engineering marvel began in August 2004 and took approximately 21 years to complete. The pictures of Vande Bharat train crossing it often surface on social media.
In June 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, marking a landmark moment for Indian Railways.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the Chenab Rail Bridge has the following height specifications:
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Height above the Chenab River: 359 metres (1,178 feet).
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Height compared to the Eiffel Tower: Approximately 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.
Interesting Facts About the Chenab Rail Bridge
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The Chenab Rail Bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge.
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It stands 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River.
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The bridge is approximately 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.
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It is 1,315 metres long and has a main arch span of 467 metres.
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Its construction began in August 2004 and took approximately 21 years to complete.
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The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 June 2025.
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The main steel arch weighs approximately 10,619 metric tonnes.
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Around 28,660 metric tonnes of steel were used in its construction.
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The bridge has been designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 266 km/h.
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It has a design lifespan of 120 years.
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Trains can travel across the bridge at speeds of up to 100 km/h.
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It is part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
How safe is the Chenab Rail Bridge?
Chenab Rail Bridge has been constructed in such a way that it can bear any kind of harsh weather or natural calamities. It can resist winds blowing at the speed of 266 kilometers per hour and can also deal with any kind of earthquake.
What is the Golden Joint of the Chenab Rail Bridge?
The Golden Joint is the last connecting part of the overarch deck of Chenab Rail Bridge. It joins the 2 ends of the deck and completes the continuous structure. This was done on 13th August 2022.
Also READ: Where is Sidhi? Know the District Set to Get Railway Connectivity for the First Time Since Independence
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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