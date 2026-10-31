India is home to one of the world's largest railway networks. Over the years, Indian Railways has continued to expand its reach across the country. From the mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir to the remote regions of the Northeast, railway connectivity is now reaching new areas.

One such remarkable achievement is the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest railway bridge in the world. It is an engineering marvel that made headlines across the world following its inauguration. The bridge is a significant milestone in Indian Railways' efforts to improve connectivity in the region.

Explore all the important information about the Chenab Rail Bridge, including its height, construction timeline, location and key features.