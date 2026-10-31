Which VARC Topics Are Most Likely To Repeat in CAT 2027? Check Last 5 Years opic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More

CAT 2027: VARC topics in CAT (Common Aptitude Test) includes Verbal Activity and Reading Comprehension questions are designed to test language proficiency, reading and critical reasoning skills etc. VARC topics are expected to repeat and dominate the CAT 2027. When reading a long CAT passage, it is a time-consuming section. With hardly 40 minutes' time to complete 24 questions, success in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section is more about knowing exactly what the examiners wish to repeat year after year. A broad analysis shows it to be remarkably consistent over the past five years: common reading-comprehension-based passages make up about two-thirds of the paper. Very specific question types, like Para Summaries, Para Jumbles, and Specific Detail deductions happen like clockwork. This article, however explains the exact repeating patterns so that you can focus on what's important in your studies.

Check| What were the Most Repeated Quant Topics in CAT in Last 5 Years? Check Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More VARC Section Structure & Question Distribution (2020-2025) This table indicates the breakdown of the English paper over six years. From the year 2021 onwards, the exam has been using a fixed style of 24 questions. The reading of long story passages constitutes 16 of the total questions, which is 66% of the paper, while relatively short English puzzles form the remaining eight questions. Exam Year Total VARC Questions RC Questions VA Questions RC Share (%) VA Share (%) 2025 24 16 8 66.67% 33.33% 2024 24 16 8 66.67% 33.33% 2023 24 16 8 66.67% 33.33% 2022 24 16 8 66.67% 33.33% 2021 24 16 8 66.67% 33.33% 2020 26 18 8 69.23% 30.77%

Reading Comprehension Question Type Distribution (2020–2025) This table outlines the different types of questions presented from passages on reading. More than half of the questions require finding exact facts or guessing implied meanings from what the author wrote. Then come questions about why an author gave a specific example. The sad thing is that the questions about tone and attitude have nearly been eliminated from the examination. Question Type Total Questions Common Passage Themes Core Skill Evaluated Specific Detail 29 Science, History, Economics, Tech Locating stated facts and checking context Inference 23 Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology Understanding hidden ideas not said directly Argument Analysis 15 Philosophy, Politics, Social Issues Spotting claims, reasons, and assumptions Structure & Function 15 Literature, History, Science Understanding why a writer gives an example Main Idea 9 Philosophy, Literature, Economics Finding the central message of the whole story Application 8 Science, Technology, Environment Using the author's rule in a new situation Tone & Author Attitude 1 Literature, Social Debates Guessing how the writer feels about the topic Total Questions Analyzed 100 All Major Domains Core Reading Comprehension Pool

CAT Verbal Ability (VA) Question Type Weightage This table provides information about the distribution of the eight short English questions. Over 60% of the marks come from summarising the short passage and arranging sentences in the correct order. One of the advantages of these types of questions is that the wrong answers will not contribute negatively to the overall score of this section. The rest of the questions require the participants to either find the odd sentence out or provide the missing sentence. VA Question Type Share in VA Portion Format Type Typical Question Count Para Summary 31% MCQ / TITA 2–3 Questions Para Jumbles 31% TITA (No Negative Marking) 2–3 Questions Odd One Out 22% TITA (No Negative Marking) 2 Questions Para Completion / Sentence Insertion 16% MCQ / TITA 1–2 Questions Total VA Section 100% Mixed Objective 8 Questions

CAT 2026: VARC 6-Year Trend Analysis This table shows how reading passages have changed over six years. The exam has changed to shift from simple story questions into complex themes, such as philosophy, human society, and scientific controversies. Questions have flipped from being memory-testing to one where you find hidden tricks and tricky answers. To get tension-free with these passages, you need to read such tough articles frequently. Year Primary RC Focus VA Pattern Major Characteristics & Themes 2025 Inference & Interpretation Mixed VA formats (Summary + PJ) Dense passages with closely framed, deceptive option traps 2024 Analytical & Conceptual Summary, Odd One Out, Sentence Placement Abstract themes, sociology, environment, and science 2023 Critical Reasoning & Inference PJ, Summary, Odd One Out, Sentence Insertion Economics, literary criticism, philosophy, and history 2022 Fact & Inference PJ, Summary, Odd One Out, Sentence Placement Management, tech policy, anthropology, and humanities 2021 Critical Reasoning & Inference Para Jumbles, Summary, Odd One Out Emerging technology, environment, literature, sociology 2020 Fact & Inference Para Jumbles, Summary, Odd One Out Science, nature, modern history, psychology, tech evolution