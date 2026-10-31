Odisha High Court Seeks Government Affidavit Over Delay In Fixing Textbook Errors

The Odisha High Court has asked the state government to explain why corrected textbooks have not been provided to students despite several errors being found in school books earlier this year.

The court has directed the government to submit an affidavit within a week. The matter will be heard again on November 9.

The direction came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate and human rights activist Prabir Kumar Das. The petition raised concerns over errors in textbooks prescribed for students of Classes 1 to 8 for the 2026-27 academic session.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the direction on Friday.

1,678 errors found in 55 textbooks

According to the petition, 1,678 errors were identified in 55 textbooks prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).