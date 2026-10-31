Which Is the Tallest Statue in India? Check Top 5 Tallest Statues in India and the World

The Statue of Unity in Gujarat is the tallest statue in India. Standing at 182 metres, it is also the tallest statue in the world. The monument is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, who played a major role in the integration of princely states after independence. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat, the statue was inaugurated on October 31, 2018. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Tallest Statue in India? The Statue of Unity, located in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, holds the title of the tallest statue in India. It represents Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India. The statue is 182 metres tall, excluding its base. Its height was selected to represent the 182 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly at the time the project was conceived.

Statue of Unity Particulars Details Name Statue of Unity Height 182 metres Height in feet Approximately 597 feet Dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Location Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Narmada district, Gujarat, India River Narmada River (on Sadhu Bet island) Inauguration date October 31, 2018 Sculptor Ram V. Sutar Viewing gallery height 153 metres Base height 58 metres Total monument height Approximately 240 metres (787 feet) Where Is the Statue of Unity Located? The Statue of Unity is situated at Sadhu Bet, a river island near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Narmada district. It stands on the banks of the Narmada River, surrounded by the Satpura and Vindhya hill ranges. The monument is located near Ekta Nagar, which is connected to other parts of Gujarat through road and rail networks. Vadodara is one of the major cities used by tourists travelling to the site.

Who Is the Statue of Unity Dedicated To? The Statue of Unity is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the most important leaders of India’s freedom movement. Patel served as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister after independence in 1947. He played a major role in bringing hundreds of princely states together to form a united India. He is popularly called the Iron Man of India because of his leadership and contribution to national integration. When Was the Statue of Unity Inaugurated? The Statue of Unity was inaugurated on October 31, 2018 on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the monument to the nation during the inauguration ceremony. The project was announced in 2010, while construction began in October 2013.

Top 5 Tallest Statues in India India has several statues that rank among the tallest in the world. These monuments represent historical personalities, religious figures and important contributions to Indian society. Here is a list of the five tallest statues in India. Rank Statue Dedicated To Location Height 1 Statue of Unity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), Gujarat 182 metres 2 Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) Lord Shiva Nathdwara, Rajasthan 112.4 metres 3 Statue of Equality Sri Ramanujacharya Hyderabad, Telangana 65.8 metres 4 Statue of Social Justice Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 62.78 metres 5 Statue of Bhagavan Hanuman Lord Hanuman Solan, Himachal Pradesh 57 metres Top 5 Tallest Statues in the World The Statue of Unity in India holds the first position among the world’s tallest statues. It is followed by the Spring Temple Buddha in China and Laykyun Sekkya in Myanmar. The following ranking compares the height of the statue figures, excluding their bases and pedestals.

Rank Statue Country Height 1 Statue of Unity India 182 metres 2 Spring Temple Buddha China 128 metres 3 Laykyun Sekkya Myanmar 115.8 metres 4 Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) India 106 metres (overall 112 metres with base) 5 Ushiku Daibutsu Japan 100 metres How Tall Is the Statue of Unity Compared to Other Famous Statues? The Statue of Unity is significantly taller than several internationally recognised monuments. Statue Location Height of Statue Statue of Unity Gujarat, India 182 metres Spring Temple Buddha Henan, China 128 metres Laykyun Sekkya Sagaing Region, Myanmar 115.8 metres Ushiku Daibutsu Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan 100 metres Statue of Liberty New York, USA Approximately 46 metres (statue only; 93 metres with pedestal) Who Designed the Statue of Unity?