Which Is the Tallest Statue in India? Check Top 5 Tallest Statues in India and the World
Which is the tallest statue in India? Know about the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, its height, location, history and the top five tallest statues in India and the world.
The Statue of Unity in Gujarat is the tallest statue in India. Standing at 182 metres, it is also the tallest statue in the world. The monument is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, who played a major role in the integration of princely states after independence. It is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat, the statue was inaugurated on October 31, 2018. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Tallest Statue in India?
The Statue of Unity, located in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, holds the title of the tallest statue in India. It represents Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India. The statue is 182 metres tall, excluding its base. Its height was selected to represent the 182 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly at the time the project was conceived.
Statue of Unity
|Particulars
|Details
|Name
|Statue of Unity
|Height
|182 metres
|Height in feet
|Approximately 597 feet
|Dedicated to
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
|Location
|Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Narmada district, Gujarat, India
|River
|Narmada River (on Sadhu Bet island)
|Inauguration date
|October 31, 2018
|Sculptor
|Ram V. Sutar
|Viewing gallery height
|153 metres
|Base height
|58 metres
|Total monument height
|Approximately 240 metres (787 feet)
Where Is the Statue of Unity Located?
The Statue of Unity is situated at Sadhu Bet, a river island near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Narmada district. It stands on the banks of the Narmada River, surrounded by the Satpura and Vindhya hill ranges. The monument is located near Ekta Nagar, which is connected to other parts of Gujarat through road and rail networks. Vadodara is one of the major cities used by tourists travelling to the site.
Who Is the Statue of Unity Dedicated To?
The Statue of Unity is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the most important leaders of India’s freedom movement. Patel served as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister after independence in 1947. He played a major role in bringing hundreds of princely states together to form a united India. He is popularly called the Iron Man of India because of his leadership and contribution to national integration.
When Was the Statue of Unity Inaugurated?
The Statue of Unity was inaugurated on October 31, 2018 on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the monument to the nation during the inauguration ceremony. The project was announced in 2010, while construction began in October 2013.
Top 5 Tallest Statues in India
India has several statues that rank among the tallest in the world. These monuments represent historical personalities, religious figures and important contributions to Indian society. Here is a list of the five tallest statues in India.
|Rank
|Statue
|Dedicated To
|Location
|Height
|1
|Statue of Unity
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
|Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), Gujarat
|182 metres
|2
|Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)
|Lord Shiva
|Nathdwara, Rajasthan
|112.4 metres
|3
|Statue of Equality
|Sri Ramanujacharya
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|65.8 metres
|4
|Statue of Social Justice
|Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
|Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
|62.78 metres
|5
|Statue of Bhagavan Hanuman
|Lord Hanuman
|Solan, Himachal Pradesh
|57 metres
Top 5 Tallest Statues in the World
The Statue of Unity in India holds the first position among the world’s tallest statues. It is followed by the Spring Temple Buddha in China and Laykyun Sekkya in Myanmar. The following ranking compares the height of the statue figures, excluding their bases and pedestals.
|Rank
|Statue
|Country
|Height
|1
|Statue of Unity
|India
|182 metres
|2
|Spring Temple Buddha
|China
|128 metres
|3
|Laykyun Sekkya
|Myanmar
|115.8 metres
|4
|Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam)
|India
|106 metres (overall 112 metres with base)
|5
|Ushiku Daibutsu
|Japan
|100 metres
How Tall Is the Statue of Unity Compared to Other Famous Statues?
The Statue of Unity is significantly taller than several internationally recognised monuments.
|Statue
|Location
|Height of Statue
|Statue of Unity
|Gujarat, India
|182 metres
|Spring Temple Buddha
|Henan, China
|128 metres
|Laykyun Sekkya
|Sagaing Region, Myanmar
|115.8 metres
|Ushiku Daibutsu
|Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
|100 metres
|Statue of Liberty
|New York, USA
|Approximately 46 metres (statue only; 93 metres with pedestal)
Who Designed the Statue of Unity?
The Statue of Unity was designed by Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar. He is known for his contribution to monumental sculptures and public art. The design was developed after studying different statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The final structure represents Patel in traditional Indian attire, with a shawl and a determined posture.
Why Is the Statue of Unity Called a Symbol of National Unity?
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a major role in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union after independence. His efforts helped establish the political unity of the country.
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