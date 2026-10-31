ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 3047 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: ONGC has released the apprentice recruitment notification 2026 on its official website, ongcindia.com. Interested candidates can apply online for 3,047 posts across various sectors. Check this article to get the direct link to apply, eligibility, and other details.
Key Points
- ONGC has released a notification for 3,047 Apprentice posts for 2026 recruitment.
- The online application process commenced on 29 October 2026.
- Interested candidates can apply until the deadline of 20 November 2026.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 3,047 posts. This is a great chance for young candidates who want to start their career in India's leading oil and gas company. The online application process began on 29 October 2026, and interested candidates can apply till 20 November 2026. Eligible candidates must apply through the official website, ongcindia.com. In this article, we have shared all the important details about ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and the steps to apply online. Read on for complete details.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Overview
Before you apply, it helps to know the key facts of this recruitment at a glance. The table below gives the main details of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification. Candidates must read it carefully and note the last date so they do not miss the chance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
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Recruitment Name
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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3,047
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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29 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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20 November 2026
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Official Website
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ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
ONGC has officially released the apprentice recruitment notification for the year 2026. The Notification is released for 3,047 Apprentice posts. The online application process started on 29 October 2026 and will continue till 20 November 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the online application form through the official website, ongcindia.com. Candidates must read the official notification carefully before applying. Keep your documents ready and submit the form before the last date to avoid any last-minute problems.
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ONGC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions before filling out the online form. The criteria depend on the apprentice category and trade applied for. Check the points below carefully before you apply.
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Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
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Graduate Apprentice: A bachelor's degree (BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BE or B.Tech) in the relevant discipline from a recognised university or institute.
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Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: A diploma in the relevant engineering trade from a recognised board or institute.
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Trade Apprentice: A full-time ITI certificate (NCVT/GCVT) or 12th pass, depending on the trade.
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Age limit: The minimum age is 18 years. Age relaxation for reserved categories is as per government rules.
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Training status: Candidates who have already completed apprenticeship training, or are currently undergoing it, are generally not eligible.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The online application for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is now open. Eligible candidates can fill out the form through the official website before the last date. Make sure you apply only through official links to avoid fake websites. Check the direct link given below:
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ONGC Apprentice 2026 Apply Online
Steps to Apply ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Applying for ONGC Apprentice 2026 is simple if you keep your documents ready. Follow the steps below to complete your application before the last date, 20 November 2026.
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Visit the official website, ongcindia.com.
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Go to the Careers section and click on the apprentice recruitment link.
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Open the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification and read it carefully.
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Click on the Apply Online link.
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Register with your name, mobile number and email ID, if asked.
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Log in and fill in your personal, educational and trade details.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and required documents in the given format.
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Check all the details once and submit the form.
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Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com