ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 3047 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 3,047 posts. This is a great chance for young candidates who want to start their career in India's leading oil and gas company. The online application process began on 29 October 2026, and interested candidates can apply till 20 November 2026. Eligible candidates must apply through the official website, ongcindia.com. In this article, we have shared all the important details about ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and the steps to apply online. Read on for complete details.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Overview

Before you apply, it helps to know the key facts of this recruitment at a glance. The table below gives the main details of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification. Candidates must read it carefully and note the last date so they do not miss the chance.