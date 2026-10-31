OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 238 Group C Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More
OSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released an indicative notice regarding the recruitment of 238 District Cadre Ophthalmic Officer posts across the state. Submission of online applications begins on November 5, 2026, and December 5, 2026 is the last date to apply. Check the notification pdf, application process, crucial dates, and other details here.
OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released an indicative notice regarding the recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts on its official website. A total of 238 Ophthalmic Officer posts are to be filled through the much-awaited recruitment drive across the state. Candidates with the requisite educational qualifications can apply for these positions at 29 district establishments under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.
The online application process will commence from November 05, 2026, and interested and eligible candidates can apply till December 05, 2026 at www.osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification
Presently, the OSSSC has released the indicative notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Ophthalmic Officer under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. The Commission will upload the detailed OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026 pdf containing all the crucial details about the recruitment drive, including eligibility, selection process, and more. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|OSSSC Recruitment 2026
|Short Notice PDF
osssc.gov.in OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has launched the recruitment drive to fill 238 Ophthalmic Officer District Cadre Group-C posts across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Exam Name
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District Cadre Group-C
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Post
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Ophthalmic Officer
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Vacancy
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238
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Online application opens on
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November 5, 2026
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Online application closes on
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December 5, 2026
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official website
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osssc.gov.in
What are the crucial dates for OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026?
The Online registration for the OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026 will be open on November 5, 2026, and close on November 29, 2026. Final submission of online applications starts on November 5, 2026, and ends on December 5, 2026. Candidates willing to apply for the OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2026 should note that the detailed notification will be released on the official website, containing all the details for the recruitment drive. Check crucial details of the recruitment drive given below-
How To Apply For OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer 2026
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.osssc.gov.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link OSSSC recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
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