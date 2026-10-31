OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 238 Group C Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More

OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released an indicative notice regarding the recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts on its official website. A total of 238 Ophthalmic Officer posts are to be filled through the much-awaited recruitment drive across the state. Candidates with the requisite educational qualifications can apply for these positions at 29 district establishments under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

The online application process will commence from November 05, 2026, and interested and eligible candidates can apply till December 05, 2026 at www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification

Presently, the OSSSC has released the indicative notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Ophthalmic Officer under the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. The Commission will upload the detailed OSSSC Ophthalmic Officer Recruitment 2026 pdf containing all the crucial details about the recruitment drive, including eligibility, selection process, and more. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.