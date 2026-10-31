Jharkhand to Conduct Child Register Survey from November 10 to Identify School Dropouts

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The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) will launch a statewide child register survey from November 10, 2026, to identify children who are not attending school. The survey will cover children between 3 and 18 years of age, including those who have dropped out and those who have never enrolled in a school. Teachers will visit households across the state to collect information about children's school enrollment status. The data will be recorded digitally through the DAHAR 2.0 portal. The initiative aims to ensure that every child gets an opportunity to receive an education and to help the government plan its school education programmes. The survey will also help Jharkhand prepare its annual work plan and budget for the 2027–28 financial year under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here

The survey will be conducted in different stages, from household visits to the final submission of data. Event Date Start of household survey November 10, 2026 Field data collection through DAHAR 2.0 November 10, 2026, to January 1, 2027 Target for completing the survey January 10, 2027 Age group covered 3 to 18 years Digital platform DAHAR 2.0 The field data collection period and the final completion deadline are separate stages. The council has set January 10, 2027, as the target for completing the overall exercise. What Is the Child Register Survey? A child register is a record that contains information about children living in a particular area, including whether they are enrolled in school. Through this survey, the Jharkhand government will update its records to find out how many children are studying in schools and how many are currently outside the education system.

The survey will mainly identify three categories of children: Category Meaning School dropouts Children who enrolled in school but left their studies before completing their education Never-enrolled children Children who have never taken admission in any school Out-of-school children Children who are currently not attending school, including dropouts and those who were never enrolled For example, if a child enrolled in Class 5 but stopped attending school because of financial problems, the survey can help identify that child as a dropout. Similarly, a child who has never been admitted to a school can also be included in the records. How Will the Jharkhand Child Register Survey Be Conducted? The Jharkhand Education Project Council has directed teachers from government elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools to conduct household visits. During these visits, teachers will collect information about children living in their assigned areas and check whether they are enrolled in school.

Non-government schools will also be mapped alongside government schools. Teachers from tagged government-aided schools will participate in the survey as required. The entire exercise will be carried out digitally through the DAHAR 2.0 portal, which will help officials record, monitor and verify the information collected from different areas. What Is DAHAR 2.0 Portal? DAHAR stands for Digital Application for Habitation and Re-enrolment. It is a digital platform developed by the Jharkhand government to identify children who are not attending school and help bring them back into the education system. In simple words, DAHAR 2.0 will help education officials maintain records of children living in different villages and localities. Teachers can use the platform to record household survey details, while officials can monitor the progress of the exercise.

The portal supports the following activities: Identifying children who have dropped out or never enrolled in school

Recording information about households and children

Assigning areas and households to teachers for surveys

Monitoring survey progress at school, block and district levels

Helping authorities plan the re-enrolment of children who are out of school The overall aim is to reduce the number of children who remain outside the education system. Why Is Jharkhand Conducting This Survey? The main purpose is to identify children who are missing from the school system and understand their educational status. Without accurate information, it can be difficult for the government to plan how to bring these children back to school. The survey will also provide information for preparing the annual work plan and budget under Samagra Shiksha for 2027–28.

Samagra Shiksha is a government programme that supports school education from pre-primary to Class 12. It focuses on improving access to education, school infrastructure, learning facilities and the overall quality of schooling. By updating the child register, Jharkhand aims to identify children who need educational support and plan suitable steps to help them continue their studies. Will Teachers Be Responsible for Completing the Survey? Yes. Teachers from government elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools will take part in the household survey. Government-aided school teachers will also be involved where schools are mapped with government institutions. According to the reported guidelines, teachers who fail to complete the assigned survey within the prescribed deadline may be asked to submit a written explanation. Unsatisfactory explanations could lead to administrative action, including possible salary withholding for the concerned teacher and headmaster.