JEE Mains 2027 Registration: NTA Allows Fresh Application Form Submission, Check Rules

JEE Main 2027 Application Form Mistake: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come up with an official advisory regarding mistakes made by candidates during the application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. In spite of that the NTA has taken the rare step of allowing applications with major foundational mistakes to file a completely new application, only the last application after making payment of the fees would be considered valid. Notably, any payments for the previous applications would not get a refund or adjustment. The applicants with small mistakes are requested not to re-register themselves and instead use the facility of application correction, which is available between November 27 and November 29, 2026.

There have been a large number of mistakes in the applications filed by aspiring engineers in the ongoing application process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2027 Session 1. Mistakes such as Aadhaar mismatch, wrong category choice, blurred images, and spelling mistakes in parental names were among the errors committed. With regard to these problems, the National Testing Agency (NTA) came up with an official clarification with regards to the rules of filing new applications or corrections.