JEE Mains 2027 Registration: NTA Allows Fresh Application Form Submission, Check Rules
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official advisory addressing candidate errors during the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application process. While NTA has exceptionally permitted applicants with severe foundational errors to submit a completely fresh registration form, only the final application with a confirmed fee payment will remain valid. Crucially, fees paid for earlier forms will not be refunded or adjusted. Candidates with minor data discrepancies are advised against re-registering and should instead utilize the official application correction window scheduled from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
JEE Main 2027 Application Form Mistake: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come up with an official advisory regarding mistakes made by candidates during the application process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. In spite of that the NTA has taken the rare step of allowing applications with major foundational mistakes to file a completely new application, only the last application after making payment of the fees would be considered valid. Notably, any payments for the previous applications would not get a refund or adjustment. The applicants with small mistakes are requested not to re-register themselves and instead use the facility of application correction, which is available between November 27 and November 29, 2026.
There have been a large number of mistakes in the applications filed by aspiring engineers in the ongoing application process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2027 Session 1. Mistakes such as Aadhaar mismatch, wrong category choice, blurred images, and spelling mistakes in parental names were among the errors committed. With regard to these problems, the National Testing Agency (NTA) came up with an official clarification with regards to the rules of filing new applications or corrections.
Fresh Application vs Correction Window: Quick Comparison
A new ID will be created when one applies for the first time for identity mistakes, but corrections will be free with some modifications made in your profile under the same application number.
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Parameter
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Fresh Application Option
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Correction Window Facility
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Objective
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Create an entirely new registration profile
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Amend permitted fields within the existing application
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Applicability Window
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Up to Nov 22 (Without late fee); Nov 23–26, 2026 (With late fee)
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November 27 to November 29, 2026 (11:50 PM)
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Application Number
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Newly generated application number
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Existing application number is retained
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Financial Implication
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Full examination fee must be paid again (No refund of previous fee)
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Free for minor edits; fee differential only if category/paper is added
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Document Uploads
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All certificates, photos, and signatures must be uploaded afresh
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Uploads modified only if an image discrepancy is flagged
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Ideal For
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Uncorrectable identity, core Aadhaar/APAAR, or qualification mismatch
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Routine typos, test city preference revision, category adjustment
When Should You Wait for the Correction Window (Nov 27–29)?
If the mistakes in your form are common or fall into any common editable category, then NTA very strongly suggests that you do not submit a new application. Rather, you should wait for the correction window to open on November 27, 2026.
Fields Typically Editable in the Correction Window:
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Name of Candidate / Name of Father / Name of Mother: Editing allowed for any one of these entries (on parity with Class 10 certificate).
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Category and Sub-Category (PwD): Updatable (extra cost incurred if updating from reserved to General / OBC category).
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Selection of Examination Centers: Change preferred examination centers in the state / region.
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Language of Question Paper: Options to change among English, Hindi and other regional languages.
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Course Option: Addition of Paper 2A (B.Arch) or Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with Paper 1 (B.Tech) through payment of balance difference.
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Class 10 & Class 12 Educational Details: Name of the school, Board name, Roll numbers and percentage of passing.
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Key Points for JEE Main 2027 Applicants
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.