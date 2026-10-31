CLAT 2027 Registration Ends Today: Submit Online Applications at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is closing the online registration and fee payment window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2027) today, Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM IST. Aspirants seeking admission to five-year integrated undergraduate (BA/BBA LL.B.) and postgraduate (LL.M.) programmes across 24 participating NLUs must finalize their submissions and pay application fees via consortiumofnlus.ac.in before midnight.
CLAT 2027 Registration: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to end online CLAT 2027 registrations today, i.e., October 31. For candidates seeking admission in undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by NLUs, one needs to apply for the CLAT 2027 application form and fees payment at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027. According to the official schedule, CLAT 2027 application can be applied till 11:59 PM. One thing to keep in mind is that applications received without fee payment will be rejected.
For UG law course, they have to qualify their Class 12 or equivalent board examination. Students of General, OBC and NRI category have to obtain a minimum of 45% marks in their qualifying examination. SC and ST category should get at least 40%.
How to Fill CLAT 2027 Application Form?
Candidates can follow these steps for completing their CLAT registration process
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Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
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Select CLAT 2027 option
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Click on the registration tab and create your account by registering yourself with a personal mobile number and email id
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Login to your account
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Fill all the required details
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Upload your documents and photograph
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Make the fee payment using the available options
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Submit it
CLAT 2027 Registration & Examination: Key Timelines
Below are the key dates related to the CLAT 2027 Registration & Examination:
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Event
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Official Timeline
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Application Window Closes
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October 31, 2026 (until 11:59 PM IST)
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Official Application Website
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Examination Date
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Sunday, December 6, 2026
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Exam Timings
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Single Afternoon Shift)
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Mode of Examination
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Offline (Pen-and-Paper OMR format)
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Admit Card Availability
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Late November 2026
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Participating Institutions
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24 National Law Universities (NLUs) nationwide
CLAT 2027 Application Fee
Candidates must pay registration fee to complete their CLAT 2027 application. Check fees below
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Categories
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Application Fee
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General/OBC and other applicable categories
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INR 4000
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SC/ST/BPL candidates
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INR 3,500
When Will CLAT 2027 be Conducted?
CLAT 2027 shall be conducted by Consortium of NLUs on December 6, 2026, between 2 to 4 PM in offline mode for admission in the undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. CLAT Score shall be considered for admission in the five-year integrated undergraduate law course and postgraduate LLM law course.
Also Read: NTA Allows Fresh JEE Main 2027 Application Forms for Candidates Who Made Mistakes
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.