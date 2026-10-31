CLAT 2027 Registration Ends Today: Submit Online Applications at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2027 Registration: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to end online CLAT 2027 registrations today, i.e., October 31. For candidates seeking admission in undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by NLUs, one needs to apply for the CLAT 2027 application form and fees payment at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027. According to the official schedule, CLAT 2027 application can be applied till 11:59 PM. One thing to keep in mind is that applications received without fee payment will be rejected.

For UG law course, they have to qualify their Class 12 or equivalent board examination. Students of General, OBC and NRI category have to obtain a minimum of 45% marks in their qualifying examination. SC and ST category should get at least 40%.