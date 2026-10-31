OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

Key Points OSSC released CTSRE-2025 provisional answer key on October 30, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections from October 30 to November 2, 2026.

Preliminary exam held on October 26, 2026, for 646 technical posts.

OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE-2025) on October 30, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary examination held on October 26, 2026 can now download their answer key & response by visiting the official website of ossc at ossc.gov.in. To download the key candidates need to open the dashboard and enter their user id: Roll No and Password: Date of Birth. Through this recruitment drive a total of 646 vacancies would be filled across various Group B and Group -C technical posts. Along with the issuance of the answer key the commission has also opened the objection window. Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular answer can raise objections from October 30, 2026 to November 2, 2026.

OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026 Download Link The download link for the OSSC CTSRE exam is now available on the official website. Candidates who have taken part in the exam can now access their answer key. The exam was conducted in CBRE mode across various centres in the state. Check the direct link to download the OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026. OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026: Overview The selection process for the OSSC CTSRE Exam 2026 consists of Preliminary exam, Mains Examination, Certificate Verification (CV). Check the table below for key details related to the OSSC CTSRE Exam 2026. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Exam Name Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE-2025) No of Vacancies 646 Exam Stage Preliminary exam Exam Date October 26, 2026 Answer Key Release Date October 30 , 2026 Objection Dates October 30, 2026 to November 2, 2026 Official Website ossc.gov.in

How to Download OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the tentative answer key of the CTSRE Exam Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage you will find the Candidate corner section click on this.

Now enter your login credentials such as Roll No, Password and CAPTCHA Code

A new window will open where you will find the answer key link.

Click on the relevant link and the answer key will open on your screen.

Download and Save for future references. OSSC CTSRE Answer Key 2026 Objection Link The OSSC has also opened the objection window where candidates can raise objections against a particular question they are not satisfied with. The commission has also said that the outcome will be decided on merit. Check the direct link to raise objections against the OSSC Answer Key 2026.