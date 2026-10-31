NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF
MCC has released the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download the PDF, check their allotted seats and know the reporting dates and admission process.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can download the allotment PDF and check their seat allocation using their NEET MDS All India Rank (AIR).
The provisional allotment result was made available on October 30, 2026, ahead of the scheduled result date of October 31. Candidates allotted seats must check the official counselling schedule and wait for the final allotment result before approaching their respective institutes for admission.
NEET MDS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Examination
|
NEET MDS 2026
|
Counselling authority
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Counselling round
|
Round 3
|
Result status
|
Provisional
|
Result availability
|
October 30, 2026
|
Scheduled result date
|
October 31, 2026
|
Reporting and joining dates
|
November 1–7, 2026
|
Next round
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
How to Download NEET MDS Round 3 Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates should carefully verify their allotment details and regularly visit the MCC website for further admission related announcements.Candidates can follow the steps below to download the NEET MDS Round 3 provisional seat allotment result:
- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
- Open the NEET MDS counselling section.
- Look for the link titled 'Provisional Allotment Result for MDS Round 3'.
- Click on the result link to open the allotment PDF.
- Search for your NEET MDS All India Rank (AIR) in the document.
- Check the allotted institute and MDS specialisation.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
NEET MDS Round 3 Result 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates
MCC has clarified that the Round 3 seat allotment result is provisional and may be revised before the final result is published. Therefore, candidates should not consider the provisional allotment as confirmation of admission.In its October 30 notice, MCC advised candidates not to approach their allotted colleges until the final allotment result is declared. The provisional result does not give candidates an automatic right to claim the allotted seat.Candidates were also allowed to report discrepancies in the provisional allotment through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System available through the candidate login portal. The deadline for submitting grievances was October 31, 2026, at 10 AM.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Reporting Dates and Stray Vacancy Round
According to the revised MCC counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 can complete their reporting and joining formalities between November 1 and November 7, 2026.However, candidates must wait for the final allotment result and follow the admission instructions issued by MCC before approaching their respective institutes.After Round 3, MCC will conduct the NEET MDS 2026 Stray Vacancy Round to fill the remaining eligible vacant seats.The important dates for the upcoming counselling activities are given below:
|
Counselling activity
|
Schedule
|
Round 3 reporting and joining
|
November 1–7, 2026
|
Stray Vacancy Round (AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities)
|
November 10–19, 2026
|
Last date of joining for Stray Vacancy Round
|
November 28, 2026
Candidates who are yet to secure an MDS seat should regularly check the official MCC website for the updated vacancy position, counselling schedule and further admission instructions.
Also Read:
School Assembly News Headlines October 31, 2026: New Zealand vs India, Pm Kisan, INS Vikrant and Other News
NTA Allows Fresh JEE Main 2027 Application Forms for Candidates Who Made Mistakes
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.