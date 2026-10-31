NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF

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The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can download the allotment PDF and check their seat allocation using their NEET MDS All India Rank (AIR). The provisional allotment result was made available on October 30, 2026, ahead of the scheduled result date of October 31. Candidates allotted seats must check the official counselling schedule and wait for the final allotment result before approaching their respective institutes for admission. NEET MDS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Details Particulars Details Examination NEET MDS 2026 Counselling authority Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Counselling round Round 3 Result status Provisional Result availability October 30, 2026 Scheduled result date October 31, 2026 Reporting and joining dates November 1–7, 2026 Next round Stray Vacancy Round Official website mcc.nic.in

How to Download NEET MDS Round 3 Allotment Result 2026? Candidates should carefully verify their allotment details and regularly visit the MCC website for further admission related announcements.Candidates can follow the steps below to download the NEET MDS Round 3 provisional seat allotment result: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in Open the NEET MDS counselling section. Look for the link titled 'Provisional Allotment Result for MDS Round 3'. Click on the result link to open the allotment PDF. Search for your NEET MDS All India Rank (AIR) in the document. Check the allotted institute and MDS specialisation. Download and save the PDF for future reference. NEET MDS Round 3 Result 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates MCC has clarified that the Round 3 seat allotment result is provisional and may be revised before the final result is published. Therefore, candidates should not consider the provisional allotment as confirmation of admission.In its October 30 notice, MCC advised candidates not to approach their allotted colleges until the final allotment result is declared. The provisional result does not give candidates an automatic right to claim the allotted seat.Candidates were also allowed to report discrepancies in the provisional allotment through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System available through the candidate login portal. The deadline for submitting grievances was October 31, 2026, at 10 AM.