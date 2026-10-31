RRB NTPC UG Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CBT 2 Merit List PDF Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 on 30 October 2026. The second-stage computer-based test was held on 17 September 2026 under CEN 07/2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official regional RRB websites. The result PDF has the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the scorecard link is active from 5 PM. Qualified candidates will now move to the next stage, the CBTST, which is tentatively planned for 27 November 2026. Check this for the direct link, download steps, and cutoff details.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 is the merit list of candidates who cleared the second stage of the undergraduate recruitment. It was released zone-wise in PDF format on regional RRB websites. The PDF lists the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Only these candidates can move ahead to the CBTST stage. Candidates can also download their individual scorecards using their login details. Cut-off marks are published separately for each region and category.