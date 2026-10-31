RRB NTPC UG Result 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download CBT 2 Merit List PDF Here
RRB NTPC UG Result 2026: RRB has released the NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 on its regional websites on October 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 examination can now check their roll number in the zone-wise merit list PDF given in this article.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 on 30 October 2026. The second-stage computer-based test was held on 17 September 2026 under CEN 07/2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official regional RRB websites. The result PDF has the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the scorecard link is active from 5 PM. Qualified candidates will now move to the next stage, the CBTST, which is tentatively planned for 27 November 2026. Check this for the direct link, download steps, and cutoff details.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 is the merit list of candidates who cleared the second stage of the undergraduate recruitment. It was released zone-wise in PDF format on regional RRB websites. The PDF lists the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Only these candidates can move ahead to the CBTST stage. Candidates can also download their individual scorecards using their login details. Cut-off marks are published separately for each region and category.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the result in one place, so candidates can quickly see the important dates and the next steps.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Recruitment
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Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Undergraduate
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 07/2025
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Exam Stage
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Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2)
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CBT 2 Exam Date
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17 September 2026
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Candidates Appeared
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45,898
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Result Date
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30 October 2026
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Scorecard Active From
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30 October 2026, 5:00 PM
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Result Mode
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Zone-wise PDF on regional RRB websites
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
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Cut Off
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Published separately for each region and category
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Next Stage
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CBTST, tentatively 27 November 2026
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Zone-wise Result 2026
RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT 2 exam 2026 can now check the zone-wise merit list PDF below:
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Zone (RRB)
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Merit List / Result
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Ahmedabad
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Ajmer
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Bengaluru
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Bhopal
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Bhubaneswar
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Result
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Bilaspur
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Chandigarh
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Result
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Chennai
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Prayagraj
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Result
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Guwahati
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Result
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Kolkata
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Result
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Malda
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Result
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Mumbai
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Result
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Muzaffarpur
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Result
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Patna
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Result
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Gorakhpur
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Ranchi
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Result
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Secunderabad
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Result
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Siliguri
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Result
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Thiruvananthapuram
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Result
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Jammu-Srinagar
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Result
Steps to Check RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026:
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB, or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.
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Open the "CEN 07/2025 NTPC UG CBT 2 Result" link on the homepage.
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The result PDF will open. Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number.
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If your roll number is listed, you are shortlisted for the next stage.
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Download the PDF and save a copy.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com