Bihar Teachers Dress Code 2026: Education Department Bans Jeans and T-Shirts in Schools
Bihar Education Department has asked teachers and school staff to wear formal clothes. Jeans, T-shirts and DJ activities are restricted on school campuses. Read the article to get complete information.
The Bihar Education Department has directed teachers and non-teaching employees in government schools to wear formal clothes during teaching and office hours. The new instructions prohibit casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts on school premises. Additional Chief Secretary C K Anil issued the directive on October 30, 2026, asking all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure strict implementation across the state.
The department has also raised concerns over DJ, disco and other activities considered inappropriate for educational institutions. However, schools can continue organising dance and music programmes on special occasions mentioned in the academic calendar, provided they follow the prescribed standards of discipline and decorum.
Bihar Education Department Issues Fresh Dress Code Instructions
The latest directive was issued shortly after C K Anil assumed charge as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. Through letters sent to district education officers on Friday, October 30, the department reiterated the requirement for teachers and non-teaching staff to follow a formal dress code.The department observed that earlier instructions on workplace attire were not being followed consistently in several schools. Reports of teachers and other employees wearing jeans, T-shirts and similar casual clothing prompted the authorities to reinforce the existing requirements.Under the latest instructions, employees must wear appropriate formal attire throughout teaching and office hours. District-level officials have been asked to monitor compliance and ensure that schools follow the department's directions.
Jeans and T-Shirts Not Allowed During School Hours
The dress code applies to teachers as well as non-teaching employees working in government schools. Staff members are expected to maintain a professional appearance while performing their duties. The main instructions include:
- Teachers must attend school in formal attire.
- Jeans and T-shirts are not permitted during teaching and office hours.
- Non-teaching employees must also follow the dress code.
- District Education Officers must ensure that schools implement the instructions.
- School authorities must maintain discipline and a dignified atmosphere on campus.
The department has emphasised that teachers and other employees should follow appropriate workplace conduct and contribute to maintaining a professional educational environment.
Bihar Schools Also Face Restrictions on DJ and Disco Activities
Apart from the dress code, the Education Department has expressed concern over DJ, disco and other activities that it considers unsuitable for school campuses. The department has instructed educational institutions to avoid organising programmes that could affect the academic atmosphere or go against the expected standards of school conduct. Authorities have indicated that violations of these instructions could invite strict action.
However, the directive does not prohibit every form of music or cultural programme. Schools can organise dance and music activities on special occasions mentioned in the official education calendar. Such programmes must be conducted in a disciplined and appropriate manner. Schools are expected to ensure that cultural activities remain consistent with the academic environment and institutional decorum.
DEOs Asked to Ensure Strict Implementation Across Bihar
The responsibility for implementing the latest instructions has been assigned to District Education Officers across Bihar. They have been asked to communicate the directions to schools and ensure that teachers and non-teaching employees follow the prescribed dress code.The department's renewed instructions also highlight the need for school authorities to monitor activities organised within their campuses.With the latest directive, Bihar's Education Department has reiterated its focus on professional conduct, discipline and maintaining a suitable learning environment in government schools.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.