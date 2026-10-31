Bihar Teachers Dress Code 2026: Education Department Bans Jeans and T-Shirts in Schools

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The Bihar Education Department has directed teachers and non-teaching employees in government schools to wear formal clothes during teaching and office hours. The new instructions prohibit casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts on school premises. Additional Chief Secretary C K Anil issued the directive on October 30, 2026, asking all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure strict implementation across the state. The department has also raised concerns over DJ, disco and other activities considered inappropriate for educational institutions. However, schools can continue organising dance and music programmes on special occasions mentioned in the academic calendar, provided they follow the prescribed standards of discipline and decorum. Bihar Education Department Issues Fresh Dress Code Instructions

The latest directive was issued shortly after C K Anil assumed charge as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department. Through letters sent to district education officers on Friday, October 30, the department reiterated the requirement for teachers and non-teaching staff to follow a formal dress code.The department observed that earlier instructions on workplace attire were not being followed consistently in several schools. Reports of teachers and other employees wearing jeans, T-shirts and similar casual clothing prompted the authorities to reinforce the existing requirements.Under the latest instructions, employees must wear appropriate formal attire throughout teaching and office hours. District-level officials have been asked to monitor compliance and ensure that schools follow the department's directions.

Jeans and T-Shirts Not Allowed During School Hours The dress code applies to teachers as well as non-teaching employees working in government schools. Staff members are expected to maintain a professional appearance while performing their duties. The main instructions include: Teachers must attend school in formal attire.

Jeans and T-shirts are not permitted during teaching and office hours.

Non-teaching employees must also follow the dress code.

District Education Officers must ensure that schools implement the instructions.

School authorities must maintain discipline and a dignified atmosphere on campus. The department has emphasised that teachers and other employees should follow appropriate workplace conduct and contribute to maintaining a professional educational environment. Bihar Schools Also Face Restrictions on DJ and Disco Activities

Apart from the dress code, the Education Department has expressed concern over DJ, disco and other activities that it considers unsuitable for school campuses. The department has instructed educational institutions to avoid organising programmes that could affect the academic atmosphere or go against the expected standards of school conduct. Authorities have indicated that violations of these instructions could invite strict action. However, the directive does not prohibit every form of music or cultural programme. Schools can organise dance and music activities on special occasions mentioned in the official education calendar. Such programmes must be conducted in a disciplined and appropriate manner. Schools are expected to ensure that cultural activities remain consistent with the academic environment and institutional decorum.