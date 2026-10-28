UP MLC Election Results 2026: The election result chaos has begun, The counting of votes for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council , which is also the largest seat holder, and biggest contestant, started at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The process of counting votes is happening under very tight security. A total of 152 candidates are contesting these seats. This includes five graduates’ constituencies and six teachers’ constituencies. This UP MLC election recorded a voter turnout of 55.24% among 14,81,310 eligible voters. The main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). As of October 28, 2026, counting completed for the remaining constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, which cover 11 seats. The latest updates indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured five seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has won four. The results reflect a closely contested political battle, with the opposition making its presence felt against the ruling party.

With the high-stakes 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, these MLC results could offer an early indication of the state’s evolving political dynamics, although the broader electoral picture remains to be seen. The election and results are just the beginning of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As they approach, these results are important for understanding the state’s political landscape and the role of the Legislative Council. Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full Winners List For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles UP MLC Election Results: Complete Winner List Constituency Seat Type Winning Candidate Political Party Meerut Graduates' Dinesh Kumar Goyal BJP Agra Graduates' Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' BJP Lucknow Graduates' Kanti Singh Patel Samajwadi Party Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' Dr. Man Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party Varanasi Graduates' Ashutosh Sinha Samajwadi Party Lucknow Teachers' Umesh Dwivedi BJP Meerut Teachers' Shrichand Sharma BJP Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon BJP Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' Dhruv Kumar Tripathi BJP Agra Teachers' Dr. Akash Agarwal Samajwadi Party Varanasi Teachers' Lal Bihari Yadav Samajwadi Party

Overall Party-Wise Leads (Out of 11 Seats) Political Party / Group Reported Early Leads Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 6 seats Samajwadi Party (SP) 5 seats Independents / Others Where Is UP MLC Election Vote Count Taking Place? The vote counting is happening at several places for the UP MLC Results 2026. These are the government-designated points across Uttar Pradesh, where the manual counting takes place. The counting is not just a normal process; it is being conducted with CCTV surveillance and tight security in place. These centres are located in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. In Lucknow, the capital city, counting is taking place at Ramabai Rally Ground. In CM City Gorakhpur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University is the main counting centre for the UP MLC election results.

The 11 seats cover five graduates’ constituencies and six teachers’ constituencies across the state. Each centre is playing an important role in determining the candidates who will represent these constituencies in the Legislative Council.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On the MLC elections, District Magistrate and Collector of Varanasi, Satyendra Kumar says, "The counting process for the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Varanasi has begun. The entire procedure is being conducted in the presence of counting agents nominated by all the political parties, alongside our own counting personnel. The counting process is proceeding peacefully. The counting process has just started; ballot papers are currently being removed from the boxes and are being bundled together..." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

What Is The Winning Criteria For UP MLC Election Results 2026? Stage Winning Criteria Explained Winning Quota The minimum number of valid votes a candidate must secure to be elected, as determined by the applicable election rules. First-Preference Votes Counting begins with the first-preference votes marked on ballot papers to establish each candidate’s initial vote total. Single Transferable Vote (STV) Voters rank candidates according to their preferences under the proportional representation system. Quota Calculation The required quota depends on the valid votes cast, the number of seats being filled and the applicable counting rules. It is not necessarily a fixed 50% threshold. Transfer of Votes If no candidate reaches the required quota, votes may be transferred according to the prescribed rules and voters’ subsequent preferences. Elimination Rounds Candidates may be eliminated in the prescribed order, with transferable votes redistributed according to the counting rules. Final Results Counting continues until the winning criteria are met and the election authorities declare the results. Why It Matters for Students The process helps students understand proportional representation, vote transfers and electoral systems in Indian polity.

Why Are the UP MLC Election Results Important? In Indian democracy, every election is important, as each has a role to play somewhere, somehow. Uttar Pradesh, being the most populous state, could see local elections influence the outlook of upcoming elections forever. The UP MLC Election Results 2026 are important because Uttar Pradesh is moving towards the 2027 Assembly elections. The MLC results will reflect the views of the local public and give a glimpse into the political views and contest involving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. High-tension Uttar Pradesh elections are on the way. Polling Coverage: Polling covered 72 districts across Uttar Pradesh, excluding Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao.

Polling Stations: A total of 2,697 polling stations were established for the election.

Other States: Vote counting is also underway for 17 Legislative Council seats across Vote counting is also underway for 17 Legislative Council seats across Bihar , Maharashtra and Karnataka.

For students, these elections offer a practical lesson in Indian polity, explaining how state legislatures function and why Legislative Councils matter in India’s parliamentary system. This also gives a good general knowledge about the states and its local overview for higher education. #WATCH | Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh: On the counting of UP MLC votes, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The counting is still underway, so I will say after the counting." On the 'Vote Bachao' rally at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, he said, "The Samajwadi Party will participate in this rally. We will all try to go there and participate." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026 MLC Elections vs Assembly Polls: What Are The Key Differences? The MLC elections that happened recently differ from Assembly polls in voter eligibility and voting methods.