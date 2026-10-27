Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 27: Restrictions From 10 AM to 12 Noon, Check Affected Roads

Delhi commuters may face traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements from 10 AM to 12 noon. Keep reading to know about the traffic restrictions.

Which roads can be affected today?

The restrictions will affect roads around ITO, Delhi Gate, Shantivan and Rajghat. Commuters travelling through these areas during the morning hours are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.