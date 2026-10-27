Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 27: Restrictions From 10 AM to 12 Noon, Check Affected Roads
Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in Central Delhi from 10 AM to 12 noon on October 27, 2026. Check the affected roads, diversion points and commuter advisory.
Delhi commuters may face traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements from 10 AM to 12 noon. Keep reading to know about the traffic restrictions.
Which roads can be affected today?
The restrictions will affect roads around ITO, Delhi Gate, Shantivan and Rajghat. Commuters travelling through these areas during the morning hours are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.
In connection with special traffic arrangements in Central Delhi on 27.10.2026, traffic restrictions, regulation and diversions may be implemented from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2026
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Timings
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|October 27, 2026
|Day
|Tuesday
|Restriction Timings
|10 AM to 12 noon
|Affected Area
|Central Delhi
|Reason
|Special traffic arrangements; the specific reason was not officially stated in the reports
|Authority
|Delhi Traffic Police
Which Roads Will Be Affected in Central Delhi?
The traffic restrictions may affect six major road stretches in Central Delhi.
|Road / Stretch
|Affected Section
|Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
|ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate
|Shanti Van route
|Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
|Asaf Ali Road
|Delhi Gate to NS Marg
|Shantivan route
|Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
|Guru Nanak Chowk route
|Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
|Rajghat route
|Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
Traffic Diversion Points in Delhi Today
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified six key points where vehicle movement may be diverted or regulated.
|S.No.
|Location / Landmark
|Area / Corridor
|1
|ITO Chowk
|Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg / Vikas Marg intersection
|2
|Delhi Gate
|Netaji Subhash Marg / Asaf Ali Road (Old Delhi border)
|3
|Guru Nanak Chowk
|Jawaharlal Nehru Marg / Asaf Ali Road
|4
|Shantivan Chowk
|Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)
|5
|Rajghat DTC Depot
|Ring Road / Rajghat area
|6
|IP Flyover
|Ring Road / Indraprastha bypass
How Will the Traffic Restrictions Affect Commuters?
The restrictions may cause delays for people travelling through Central Delhi between 10 AM and 12 noon. People travelling towards ITO, Delhi Gate and Rajghat should allow extra time for their journeys.
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