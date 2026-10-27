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Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 27: Restrictions From 10 AM to 12 Noon, Check Affected Roads

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 10:15 IST

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in Central Delhi from 10 AM to 12 noon on October 27, 2026. Check the affected roads, diversion points and commuter advisory.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 27: Restrictions From 10 AM to 12 Noon, Check Affected Roads
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today, October 27: Restrictions From 10 AM to 12 Noon, Check Affected Roads

Delhi commuters may face traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements from 10 AM to 12 noon. Keep reading to know about the traffic restrictions.

Which roads can be affected today?

The restrictions will affect roads around ITO, Delhi Gate, Shantivan and Rajghat. Commuters travelling through these areas during the morning hours are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

 

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Timings

Detail Information
Date October 27, 2026
Day Tuesday
Restriction Timings 10 AM to 12 noon
Affected Area Central Delhi
Reason Special traffic arrangements; the specific reason was not officially stated in the reports
Authority Delhi Traffic Police

Which Roads Will Be Affected in Central Delhi?

The traffic restrictions may affect six major road stretches in Central Delhi.

Road / Stretch Affected Section
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate
Shanti Van route Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
Asaf Ali Road Delhi Gate to NS Marg
Shantivan route Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
Guru Nanak Chowk route Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
Rajghat route Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass

Traffic Diversion Points in Delhi Today

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified six key points where vehicle movement may be diverted or regulated.

S.No. Location / Landmark Area / Corridor
1 ITO Chowk Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg / Vikas Marg intersection
2 Delhi Gate Netaji Subhash Marg / Asaf Ali Road (Old Delhi border)
3 Guru Nanak Chowk Jawaharlal Nehru Marg / Asaf Ali Road
4 Shantivan Chowk Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)
5 Rajghat DTC Depot Ring Road / Rajghat area
6 IP Flyover Ring Road / Indraprastha bypass

How Will the Traffic Restrictions Affect Commuters?

The restrictions may cause delays for people travelling through Central Delhi between 10 AM and 12 noon. People travelling towards ITO, Delhi Gate and Rajghat should allow extra time for their journeys.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 10:15 IST
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