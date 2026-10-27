UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27: Students preparing for the UP Board Class 11 annual examinations can check the English syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session to plan their studies effectively. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) provides the subject-wise syllabus on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. The syllabus PDF helps students understand the prescribed curriculum, important language skills and literature topics to be covered during the academic year. The UP Board Class 11 English syllabus 2026-27 includes Reading, Writing, Grammar and Literature. Students should familiarise themselves with the marks distribution and prescribed chapters before beginning their exam preparation. The official syllabus PDF can be accessed through the UPMSP website. UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights

Particulars Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 11 Subject English Subject Code 117 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Marks 100 Syllabus Mode Online Official Website upmsp.edu.in UP Board Class 11 English Marks Distribution 2026-27 The English paper covers four major sections, with Literature and Grammar together accounting for 65 marks. Students should distribute their preparation time according to the prescribed weightage while ensuring that all sections receive adequate attention. Section Marks Reading 15 Writing 20 Grammar 25 Literature 40 Total 100 UP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27 Unit-1-Reading- 15 Marks 1. One long unseen passage followed by four very short-answer type questions and three vocabulary based questions. VSA-4x3=12 Vocabulary -3x1=3 Unit-2-Writing- 20 Marks 2. Note making and summary 05 3. Article /Essay 08 4. Letter to the Editor/Complaint letters/Business letters (Placing orders/booking or cancellation/ making enquiries etc) 07 Unit-3-Grammar- 25 Marks 5. Ten MCQs and five very short answer type questions based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax and vocabulary items like- idioms and phrases/phrasal verbs, synonyms, antonyms, one word substitution, homophones. MCQ-1x10=10 VSA- 2x5=10 6. Translation from Hindi to English.(7 to 8 sentences) 05 Unit-4- Literature - 40 Marks Hornbill - Text Book 25 marks Prose- 8. Two short answer type questions. 4+4=8 7. One long answer type question. 07 Poetry- 9. Three short answer type questions based on a given poetry extract. 2x3=6 10. Critical Appreciation (It will include the main theme, form of choice of word, rhyming scheme, use of imagery etc.) 04

Note: Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section-(Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia) UP Board class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here UP Board Class 11 English Literature Syllabus 2026-27 The Literature section carries 40 marks and includes prescribed prose, poetry and supplementary reading. Students should consult the official syllabus PDF for the complete chapter list applicable to the 2026-27 session. Hornbill: Prose The listed prose chapters include: The Portrait of a Lady We're Not Afraid to Die...If We Can All Be Together Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement's Role The Adventure Silk Road Hornbill: Poetry The listed poems include:

A Photograph The Laburnum Top The Voice of the Rain Childhood Father to son Students should also revise poetic devices, themes, imagery, rhyme schemes and other elements of critical appreciation prescribed in the syllabus. Snapshots: Supplementary Reader The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse The Address Mother’s Day Birth The Tale of Melon City Preparation Tips for UP Board Class 11 English Exam 2026-27 Students should begin by dividing the syllabus into smaller sections and setting weekly revision targets. Reading comprehension passages can be practised regularly, while writing exercises should focus on format, clarity and grammar. For Literature, students should read the prescribed texts thoroughly and revise their central themes, characters and important events. Grammar preparation should include regular exercises on narration, transformation, idioms and translation.