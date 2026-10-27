CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 Out at cgschool.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching has been released by the CG Swami Atmanand School. The authority is set to conduct the written exam on October 31, 2026, for this much-awaited recruitment drive. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026: CG Swami Atmanand School has released the CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. All those candidates who have applied successfully for a total 1812 different posts, including Lecturer, Headmaster, Assistant Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Librarian, and other posts, can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://cgdpi26.onlineregistrationform.org.
The authority is set to conduct the written exam on October 31, 2026, for this much-awaited recruitment drive.
Candidates are advised to download the CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 and carry the same at the exam venue with other documents. The hall ticket will provide you all the crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of the examination, examination center, and other essential instructions.
CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026:Download Link
Candidates appearing for the written exam for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts can download the E-Admit Card from the website https://cgdpi26.onlineregistrationform.org/. You will get all the crucial details regarding the written exam mentioned on the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
A total of 1,812 contractual Teaching and Non-Teaching posts including Lecturer, Headmaster, Assistant Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Librarian and other are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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CG Swami Atmanand School Admit Card 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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CG Swami Atmanand School
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Exam Name
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Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard
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Post
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Lecturer, Headmaster, Assistant Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Librarian and others
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Vacancy
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1812
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Type of Question
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CBT
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Exam Date
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October 31, 2026
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Selection Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Job Location
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Chhattisgarh
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Official website
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https://cgdpi26.onlineregistrationform.org/
CG Swami Atmanand Admit Card 2026 Exam Details
As per the detailed notice released, the selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled to be held on October 31 and November 05, 2026. The medium of the exam will be English.
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Selection Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Medium of Examination: English
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Exam Dates: October 31, 2026
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