Most Searched Things on Google in 2026: YouTube Tops the List, Check Top 20 Keywords

Google searches reveal what people want to watch, learn, buy and explore online. In 2026, popular searches include video platforms, search engines, weather updates, artificial intelligence tools, social media websites and shopping platforms. YouTube ranks first with followed by Google and Weather. ChatGPT ranks fourth, while Amazon and News complete the top six. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Most Searched Thing on Google in 2026? YouTube is the most searched keyword on Google in the provided 2026 ranking, with 653,087,636 searches over the past 30 days. Google comes second with 639,553,852 searches, while Weather ranks third with 620,149,066 searches. ChatGPT ranks fourth with more than 304 million searches. Top 10 Most Searched Things on Google in 2026 Rank Keyword Search volume in the past 30 days 1 YouTube 653,087,636 2 Google 639,553,852 3 Weather 620,149,066 4 ChatGPT 304,483,217 5 Amazon 270,586,382 6 News 256,435,317 7 Instagram 245,911,909 8 Facebook 242,605,299 9 Translate 200,726,362 10 Gemini 188,177,144

Why Is YouTube the Most Searched Keyword on Google? YouTube is a major platform for watching videos, listening to music, following creators and learning new skills. Many users search for the platform directly on Google instead of entering its address in a browser. Why Is ChatGPT Among the Top Google Searches in 2026? ChatGPT ranks fourth in the supplied list, with 304,483,217 searches over the past 30 days. It is followed by other popular digital services, including Amazon, Instagram and Facebook. Gemini ranks tenth with 188,177,144 searches, while Claude ranks 29th with 65,146,773 searches. Which Social Media Platforms Are Most Searched on Google? Several social media and online community platforms appear among the top 40 keywords. Instagram ranks seventh, Facebook eighth and Reddit eleventh. TikTok is at number 15, while LinkedIn ranks 20th. Other platforms include Pinterest at number 32 and Twitter at number 30.