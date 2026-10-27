Most Searched Things on Google in 2026: YouTube Tops the List, Check Top 20 Keywords
YouTube is the most searched keyword on Google in 2026, followed by Google and Weather. Check the top 40 most searched terms and their search volumes.
Google searches reveal what people want to watch, learn, buy and explore online. In 2026, popular searches include video platforms, search engines, weather updates, artificial intelligence tools, social media websites and shopping platforms. YouTube ranks first with followed by Google and Weather. ChatGPT ranks fourth, while Amazon and News complete the top six. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Most Searched Thing on Google in 2026?
YouTube is the most searched keyword on Google in the provided 2026 ranking, with 653,087,636 searches over the past 30 days. Google comes second with 639,553,852 searches, while Weather ranks third with 620,149,066 searches. ChatGPT ranks fourth with more than 304 million searches.
Top 10 Most Searched Things on Google in 2026
|Rank
|Keyword
|Search volume in the past 30 days
|1
|YouTube
|653,087,636
|2
|639,553,852
|3
|Weather
|620,149,066
|4
|ChatGPT
|304,483,217
|5
|Amazon
|270,586,382
|6
|News
|256,435,317
|7
|245,911,909
|8
|242,605,299
|9
|Translate
|200,726,362
|10
|Gemini
|188,177,144
Why Is YouTube the Most Searched Keyword on Google?
YouTube is a major platform for watching videos, listening to music, following creators and learning new skills. Many users search for the platform directly on Google instead of entering its address in a browser.
Why Is ChatGPT Among the Top Google Searches in 2026?
ChatGPT ranks fourth in the supplied list, with 304,483,217 searches over the past 30 days. It is followed by other popular digital services, including Amazon, Instagram and Facebook. Gemini ranks tenth with 188,177,144 searches, while Claude ranks 29th with 65,146,773 searches.
Which Social Media Platforms Are Most Searched on Google?
Several social media and online community platforms appear among the top 40 keywords. Instagram ranks seventh, Facebook eighth and Reddit eleventh. TikTok is at number 15, while LinkedIn ranks 20th. Other platforms include Pinterest at number 32 and Twitter at number 30.
Full List of the Top 20 Most Searched Google Keywords in 2026
The following table lists all 40 keywords in the supplied ranking, along with their estimated search volumes over the past 30 days.
|Rank
|Keyword
|Search volume
|1
|YouTube
|653,087,636
|2
|639,553,852
|3
|Weather
|620,149,066
|4
|ChatGPT
|304,483,217
|5
|Amazon
|270,586,382
|6
|News
|256,435,317
|7
|245,911,909
|8
|242,605,299
|9
|Translate
|200,726,362
|10
|Gemini
|188,177,144
|11
|177,148,055
|12
|Gmail
|175,145,340
|13
|US
|174,998,285
|14
|Apple
|164,025,144
|15
|TikTok
|158,262,662
|16
|Maps
|136,394,931
|17
|Netflix
|124,798,307
|18
|Flights
|92,742,964
|19
|Barcelona
|83,007,542
|20
|80,370,327
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.