RRB Station Master Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 1265 Posts; Check Eligibility Here

RRB Station Master Notification 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment to the 1256 posts of Station Master. The notification was released on 26 October 2026 and the application process commenced from 27 October. The candidates who are interested can apply till 25 November 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is 27 November 2026. The candidates will also get the facility to make modifications in their already submitted applications between 28 November to 07 December 2026.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB is going to fill a total of 1265 Station Master vacancies. The notification has been released under CEN 08/2026 and the candidates can apply through the official website. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: