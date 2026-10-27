RRB Station Master Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 1265 Posts; Check Eligibility Here
RRB Station Master Notification 2026: The RRB has released the notification for the Station Master recruitment on 26 October 226. The candidates can apply between 27 October to 25 November through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy distribution, and other information.
Key Points
- RRB announced 1265 Station Master vacancies under Advertisement No. CEN 08/2026.
- Online applications are open from October 27 to November 25, 2026.
- Notification released Oct 26; fee payment by Nov 27; modifications till Dec 07, 2026.
RRB Station Master Notification 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment to the 1256 posts of Station Master. The notification was released on 26 October 2026 and the application process commenced from 27 October. The candidates who are interested can apply till 25 November 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is 27 November 2026. The candidates will also get the facility to make modifications in their already submitted applications between 28 November to 07 December 2026.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the RRB is going to fill a total of 1265 Station Master vacancies. The notification has been released under CEN 08/2026 and the candidates can apply through the official website. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Post Name
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Station Master
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 08/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1265
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 35,400/- (Level 6, 7th CPC)
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Notification Release Date
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26 October 2026
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Application Dates
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27 October to 25 November 2026
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in & rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Station Master Notification 2026
The candidates who are going to apply should download the official notification before proceeding with the application form. The notification contains all the relevant information regarding the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, application fee, and other information.
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RRB Station Master Notification 2026
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for RRB Station Master recruitment 2026.
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RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026
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Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.