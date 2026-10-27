Punjab Aims to Become Education Hub, CM Bhagwant Mann Highlights 70,000 Government Jobs
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has outlined the state's focus on improving government schools and expanding career opportunities for young people. Speaking at a youth festival in Dhuri, he highlighted more than 70,000 merit-based government jobs and the importance of education, cultural activities and skill development.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said that the state is being developed into a leading education hub, with a focus on improving government schools and creating more career opportunities for young people.
Speaking at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal village, Dhuri, on October 25, 2026, Mann said that there would be no shortage of funds for improving government schools. He also highlighted that his government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs based on merit.
The Chief Minister encouraged students to focus on education, hard work and developing their skills to prepare for future opportunities.
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Punjab Government Focuses on Improving Government Schools
Bhagwant Mann said that the state government was working to improve government schools and provide students with better educational opportunities.
He said that sufficient funds would be made available for school improvement work. The aim is to strengthen educational facilities and help students receive better learning opportunities.
The Chief Minister also stressed that education should not be limited to textbooks, classrooms and examination results. According to him, students should develop independent thinking, confidence, responsibility and the ability to make decisions.
Punjab CM Highlights More Than 70,000 Government Jobs
During his address, Mann said that the Punjab government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs based on merit, without bribes or recommendations. He encouraged young people to concentrate on their studies and work hard to achieve their career goals.
The government, he said, was working to create more opportunities so that young people could build careers in different fields.
Youth Festivals Help Students Develop Skills
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of youth festivals in helping students discover their talents and improve their confidence.
The event at Desh Bhagat College saw participation from students representing 39 colleges. Around 60 activities were organised across four stages, including cultural and literary competitions.
Mann said that such events help students overcome hesitation, learn teamwork and understand the importance of discipline and healthy competition. These activities also give students an opportunity to learn from one another and showcase their abilities outside the classroom.
Cultural Activities Important for Students' Overall Growth
Mann said that activities such as music, dance, theatre, literature and folk arts play an important role in students' overall development. Such activities can help students improve their creative thinking, understand different perspectives and develop respect for others.
He also encouraged young people to explore new opportunities while remaining connected to Punjab's cultural heritage. The Chief Minister said that giving young people the right support, knowledge and opportunities was important for the state's future.
What Does Punjab's Education Hub Plan Mean for Students?
Punjab's stated aim of becoming a leading education destination is linked to improving government schools and creating more opportunities for young people. Better school facilities, skill development and activities beyond academics can help students prepare for higher education and employment.
However, the long-term impact will depend on how effectively school improvement plans and employment initiatives are implemented.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.