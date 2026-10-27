Punjab Aims to Become Education Hub, CM Bhagwant Mann Highlights 70,000 Government Jobs

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said that the state is being developed into a leading education hub, with a focus on improving government schools and creating more career opportunities for young people. Speaking at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal village, Dhuri, on October 25, 2026, Mann said that there would be no shortage of funds for improving government schools. He also highlighted that his government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs based on merit. The Chief Minister encouraged students to focus on education, hard work and developing their skills to prepare for future opportunities. Also read: FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download October Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nbe.edu.in, Link Active Today

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government was working to improve government schools and provide students with better educational opportunities. He said that sufficient funds would be made available for school improvement work. The aim is to strengthen educational facilities and help students receive better learning opportunities. The Chief Minister also stressed that education should not be limited to textbooks, classrooms and examination results. According to him, students should develop independent thinking, confidence, responsibility and the ability to make decisions. Punjab CM Highlights More Than 70,000 Government Jobs During his address, Mann said that the Punjab government had provided more than 70,000 government jobs based on merit, without bribes or recommendations. He encouraged young people to concentrate on their studies and work hard to achieve their career goals.

The government, he said, was working to create more opportunities so that young people could build careers in different fields. Youth Festivals Help Students Develop Skills The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of youth festivals in helping students discover their talents and improve their confidence. The event at Desh Bhagat College saw participation from students representing 39 colleges. Around 60 activities were organised across four stages, including cultural and literary competitions. Mann said that such events help students overcome hesitation, learn teamwork and understand the importance of discipline and healthy competition. These activities also give students an opportunity to learn from one another and showcase their abilities outside the classroom. Cultural Activities Important for Students' Overall Growth