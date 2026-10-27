CBSE to Open Experience Centre Showcasing School Education Initiatives

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to inaugurate its Experience Centre on October 27, 2026, at its Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. The centre aims to offer visitors an engaging way to explore the board's initiatives and innovations in school education. Union Minister of Education, Shri @JoshiPralhad to inaugurate the CBSE Experience Centre on 27 October 2026 at CBSE office, Dwarka, New Delhi. The Centre aims to provide an engaging space to experience CBSE’s initiatives and innovations in school education. #CBSE #Education https://t.co/smX8SCCXMH — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 26, 2026 What Is the CBSE Experience Centre? The CBSE Experience Centre is intended to provide a dedicated space where visitors can explore the board's educational initiatives and innovations. The initiative focuses on making these developments more accessible through an engaging, experience-based environment.The centre is expected to highlight CBSE's work in school education. However, details about its specific exhibits, facilities and visitor arrangements have not been confirmed in the available announcement.

CBSE Experience Centre Inauguration: Date and Venue Here are the key details of the scheduled inauguration: Particulars Details Event CBSE Experience Centre inauguration Date October 27, 2026 Venue CBSE Integrated Office Complex Location Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi Objective To showcase CBSE's initiatives and innovations in school education Background of the Digital Experience Centre CBSE's governing body discussed a proposal for an AI-powered digital experience centre at its Dwarka office during a meeting held on June 25, 2025. The proposal described a technology-driven environment intended to encourage curiosity, innovation and engagement with educational content. The planned centre represents an effort to present educational initiatives in a more interactive format. Further details about the final facilities and the technologies available at the centre remain to be confirmed.