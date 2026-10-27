CBSE to Open Experience Centre Showcasing School Education Initiatives
The CBSE Experience Centre is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 27, 2026, at the board's Dwarka office in New Delhi. Read the article to get complete information.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to inaugurate its Experience Centre on October 27, 2026, at its Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. The centre aims to offer visitors an engaging way to explore the board's initiatives and innovations in school education.
Union Minister of Education, Shri @JoshiPralhad to inaugurate the CBSE Experience Centre on 27 October 2026 at CBSE office, Dwarka, New Delhi. The Centre aims to provide an engaging space to experience CBSE’s initiatives and innovations in school education. #CBSE #Education https://t.co/smX8SCCXMH— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 26, 2026
What Is the CBSE Experience Centre?
The CBSE Experience Centre is intended to provide a dedicated space where visitors can explore the board's educational initiatives and innovations. The initiative focuses on making these developments more accessible through an engaging, experience-based environment.The centre is expected to highlight CBSE's work in school education. However, details about its specific exhibits, facilities and visitor arrangements have not been confirmed in the available announcement.
CBSE Experience Centre Inauguration: Date and Venue
Here are the key details of the scheduled inauguration:
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Particulars
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Details
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Event
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CBSE Experience Centre inauguration
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Date
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October 27, 2026
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Venue
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CBSE Integrated Office Complex
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Location
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Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi
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Objective
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To showcase CBSE's initiatives and innovations in school education
Background of the Digital Experience Centre
CBSE's governing body discussed a proposal for an AI-powered digital experience centre at its Dwarka office during a meeting held on June 25, 2025. The proposal described a technology-driven environment intended to encourage curiosity, innovation and engagement with educational content.
The planned centre represents an effort to present educational initiatives in a more interactive format. Further details about the final facilities and the technologies available at the centre remain to be confirmed.
What Does the Centre Mean for Students and Teachers?
The centre's stated objective is to help visitors experience CBSE's educational initiatives and innovations. This could provide students, teachers and other education stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about the board's work beyond conventional written information.
However, the available announcement does not confirm whether the centre will be open to the general public, whether school visits will be organised or whether prior registration will be required. Visitors should check CBSE's official website for further instructions before planning a visit.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.