NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

CBSE to Open Experience Centre Showcasing School Education Initiatives

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 11:56 IST

The CBSE Experience Centre is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 27, 2026, at the board's Dwarka office in New Delhi. Read the article to get complete information.

CBSE to Open Experience Centre Showcasing School Education Initiatives
CBSE to Open Experience Centre Showcasing School Education Initiatives
Register for Result Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to inaugurate its Experience Centre on October 27, 2026, at its Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. The centre aims to offer visitors an engaging way to explore the board's initiatives and innovations in school education.

What Is the CBSE Experience Centre?

The CBSE Experience Centre is intended to provide a dedicated space where visitors can explore the board's educational initiatives and innovations. The initiative focuses on making these developments more accessible through an engaging, experience-based environment.The centre is expected to highlight CBSE's work in school education. However, details about its specific exhibits, facilities and visitor arrangements have not been confirmed in the available announcement.

CBSE Experience Centre Inauguration: Date and Venue

Here are the key details of the scheduled inauguration:

Particulars

Details

Event

CBSE Experience Centre inauguration

Date

October 27, 2026

Venue

CBSE Integrated Office Complex

Location

Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi

Objective

To showcase CBSE's initiatives and innovations in school education

Background of the Digital Experience Centre

CBSE's governing body discussed a proposal for an AI-powered digital experience centre at its Dwarka office during a meeting held on June 25, 2025. The proposal described a technology-driven environment intended to encourage curiosity, innovation and engagement with educational content.

The planned centre represents an effort to present educational initiatives in a more interactive format. Further details about the final facilities and the technologies available at the centre remain to be confirmed.

What Does the Centre Mean for Students and Teachers?

The centre's stated objective is to help visitors experience CBSE's educational initiatives and innovations. This could provide students, teachers and other education stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about the board's work beyond conventional written information.

However, the available announcement does not confirm whether the centre will be open to the general public, whether school visits will be organised or whether prior registration will be required. Visitors should check CBSE's official website for further instructions before planning a visit.

Also Read:

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out: Check 7,526 Centres, Objection Deadline

CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Application Deadline Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in by 12 Noon

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:56 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News