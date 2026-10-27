IIT Mandi’s ‘Science on Wheels’ To Teach School Students Robotics, Space Tech In Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched the ‘Science on Wheels’ programme in Himachal Pradesh to help school students learn science through practical activities and experiments. The initiative aims to reach 50 schools across the state, particularly in rural areas, and introduce students to subjects such as space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration. The programme is being organised by IIT Mandi in collaboration with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation. It is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, through the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC). The Himachal Pradesh phase was launched on October 17, 2026, at IIT Mandi Campus School in the presence of institute director Professor Laxmidhar Behera.

Science on Wheels to Cover 50 Schools in Himachal Pradesh Under the initiative, the team plans to visit 50 schools across five districts of Himachal Pradesh: Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra. The programme has already started its activities in Mandi district. The team has visited Government Senior Secondary Schools in Badog, Baggi (K), Bari Gumanu, Batheri and Deori. The initiative was previously implemented in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, where it reached more than 7,500 students across 70 schools. Its expansion to Himachal Pradesh is aimed at providing more students with opportunities to explore science beyond textbook learning. Students to Learn Robotics and Space Technology Through Experiments The programme is designed for students studying in Classes 6 to 12. Each participating school will receive approximately six hours of learning activities covering four themes: space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration.

Through demonstrations and practical activities, students will be introduced to scientific concepts and their applications in everyday life. The sessions aim to help learners connect classroom lessons with experiments and technology. One of the highlights of the launch event was a live hydro-rocket demonstration. The activity helped demonstrate scientific principles such as force, pressure and motion, allowing students to observe these concepts in practice. IIT Mandi Director Highlights Importance of Science Education Speaking at the launch, IIT Mandi Director Professor Laxmidhar Behera emphasised the need to develop an interest in science among schoolchildren. “Science on Wheels is a great initiative. We need to develop an interest in science amongst our children as they are the future of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). With the help of Science on Wheels, not only will we be able to instill interest in learning science within them, but these children could be the people who will come up with futuristic technology such as the fMRI machine and the Atomic Force Microscope in India, provided we do something more than just demonstrating science to them.”