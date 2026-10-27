JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details

National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2027 exam pattern along with the detailed exam notification on the official website, i.e. jee.nta.nic.in. According to the latest JEE Main exam pattern 2027, there are no changes in the question paper structure and duration. However, knowing the exam pattern and JEE Main syllabus is important for the students taking the exam this year.

The JEE Main Paper 1 will consist of 75 questions spread across three sections. The three sections of JEE Main 2027 will be Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning programmes will have four sections, i.e. Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing and Planning. The Paper 2 will be divided into two sections, i.e. Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning which will have 100 questions. Read the article below to know the detailed JEE Main exam pattern 2027 including question format, marking scheme, number of questions, difficulty level, etc.