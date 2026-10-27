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JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 13:00 IST

Students appearing for the JEE Main 2027 exam should know the complete syllabus and JEE Main exam pattern 2027 before appearing for the exam. The exam is conducted for three hours in the computer based test format for paper 1 and 2. Read the article below to know the detailed exam pattern, including sectional weightage, marking scheme, important topics, etc. 

JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern

National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2027 exam pattern along with the detailed exam notification on the official website, i.e. jee.nta.nic.in. According to the latest JEE Main exam pattern 2027, there are no changes in the question paper structure and duration. However, knowing the exam pattern and JEE Main syllabus is important for the students taking the exam this year. 

The JEE Main Paper 1 will consist of 75 questions spread across three sections. The three sections of JEE Main 2027 will be Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning programmes will have four sections, i.e. Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing and Planning. The Paper 2 will be divided into two sections, i.e. Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning which will have 100 questions. Read the article below to know the detailed JEE Main exam pattern 2027 including question format, marking scheme, number of questions, difficulty level, etc.

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027

It is very important for the students appearing for JEE Main exam 2027 to know the question paper structure and pattern. Check the table below to get an overview of the JEE Main 2027 exam centre:

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027

Paper 1

Paper 2

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency, NTA

National Testing Agency, NTA

Duration

3 Hours (4 Hours for PwD Candidates)

3 hours or 180 minutes

Mode of the exam

Computer Based Test Format

Computer Based Test Format

Total Marks

300

400

Sections

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

2A: Mathematics, Drawing and Aptitude

2B: Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning Based Questions

Number of Questions

75 questions

2A: 77 Questions

2B: 100 Questions

Type of Questions

20 MCQs and 5 Numerical Value Questions per section

2A: MCQs in Maths and Aptitude sections, Drawing type questions

2B: MCQs, Numerical Value Questions, Planning Based Questions

NTA JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution

Check the table below to know the detailed sectional weightage of JEE Main 2027 exam for Paper 1 and 2:

JEE Main 2027 Paper 1 Sectional Weightage

Section

Number of Questions (Part A)

Number of Questions (Part B)

Marks

Mathematics

20

5

100

Physics

20

5

100

Chemistry

20

5

100

Total

75

300 marks

JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Sectional Weightage

Section

Number of Questions 

Marks

Mathematics

25 (20 MCQs and 5 Numerical Type)

100

Aptitude

50

200

Drawing/Planning

Drawing- 2

Planning- 25

100

Total

BArch: 77

BPlanning- 100

400 marks

JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern: Marking Scheme

According to JEE Main marking scheme 2027,

  • +4 marks will be awarded for correct answers
  • -1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer
  • 0 marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam 2027 should be mindful of the marking scheme and which questions to choose to answer. If the students mark all the answers, they may lose on important marks if they are incorrect.

Also Check| Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEE Main Scores

JEE Main 2027 Syllabus and Important Topics

Subject-wise important topics of JEE Main 2027 syllabus are given in the table below.

Section

Important Topics

Mathematics

Vectors, Sequences and Series, Circles and Family of Circles, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Probability, Matrices, Complex Numbers, Quadratic and Linear Equations, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry, Functions, Parabola, Limits, Definite Integral in Calculus, etc. 

Chemistry

Carbonyl Compounds and their derivations, Redox reactions, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Mole and the concept of equivalents, Chemical Equilibrium, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry, Qualitative Analysis

Physics

Current Electricity and Heat Transfer, Gravitational and Electro-Statics, Dimensional Analysis, Thermodynamics, Waves and Sounds, Geometrical Optics, Kinetic Theory of Gases and Rotational Dynamics, Electromagnetic Induction

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 13:00 IST
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