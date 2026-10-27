JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details
Students appearing for the JEE Main 2027 exam should know the complete syllabus and JEE Main exam pattern 2027 before appearing for the exam. The exam is conducted for three hours in the computer based test format for paper 1 and 2. Read the article below to know the detailed exam pattern, including sectional weightage, marking scheme, important topics, etc.
National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2027 exam pattern along with the detailed exam notification on the official website, i.e. jee.nta.nic.in. According to the latest JEE Main exam pattern 2027, there are no changes in the question paper structure and duration. However, knowing the exam pattern and JEE Main syllabus is important for the students taking the exam this year.
The JEE Main Paper 1 will consist of 75 questions spread across three sections. The three sections of JEE Main 2027 will be Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning programmes will have four sections, i.e. Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing and Planning. The Paper 2 will be divided into two sections, i.e. Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlanning which will have 100 questions. Read the article below to know the detailed JEE Main exam pattern 2027 including question format, marking scheme, number of questions, difficulty level, etc.
JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027
It is very important for the students appearing for JEE Main exam 2027 to know the question paper structure and pattern. Check the table below to get an overview of the JEE Main 2027 exam centre:
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JEE Main Exam Pattern 2027
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Paper 1
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Paper 2
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency, NTA
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National Testing Agency, NTA
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Duration
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3 Hours (4 Hours for PwD Candidates)
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3 hours or 180 minutes
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Mode of the exam
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Computer Based Test Format
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Computer Based Test Format
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Total Marks
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300
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400
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Sections
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Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
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2A: Mathematics, Drawing and Aptitude
2B: Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning Based Questions
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Number of Questions
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75 questions
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2A: 77 Questions
2B: 100 Questions
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Type of Questions
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20 MCQs and 5 Numerical Value Questions per section
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2A: MCQs in Maths and Aptitude sections, Drawing type questions
2B: MCQs, Numerical Value Questions, Planning Based Questions
NTA JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution
Check the table below to know the detailed sectional weightage of JEE Main 2027 exam for Paper 1 and 2:
JEE Main 2027 Paper 1 Sectional Weightage
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Section
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Number of Questions (Part A)
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Number of Questions (Part B)
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Marks
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Mathematics
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20
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5
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100
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Physics
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20
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5
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100
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Chemistry
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20
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5
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100
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Total
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75
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300 marks
JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Sectional Weightage
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Section
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Number of Questions
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Marks
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Mathematics
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25 (20 MCQs and 5 Numerical Type)
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100
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Aptitude
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50
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200
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Drawing/Planning
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Drawing- 2
Planning- 25
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100
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Total
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BArch: 77
BPlanning- 100
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400 marks
JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern: Marking Scheme
According to JEE Main marking scheme 2027,
- +4 marks will be awarded for correct answers
- -1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer
- 0 marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam 2027 should be mindful of the marking scheme and which questions to choose to answer. If the students mark all the answers, they may lose on important marks if they are incorrect.
Also Check| Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting JEE Main Scores
JEE Main 2027 Syllabus and Important Topics
Subject-wise important topics of JEE Main 2027 syllabus are given in the table below.
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Section
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Important Topics
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Mathematics
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Vectors, Sequences and Series, Circles and Family of Circles, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Probability, Matrices, Complex Numbers, Quadratic and Linear Equations, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry, Functions, Parabola, Limits, Definite Integral in Calculus, etc.
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Carbonyl Compounds and their derivations, Redox reactions, Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Mole and the concept of equivalents, Chemical Equilibrium, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry, Qualitative Analysis
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Physics
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Current Electricity and Heat Transfer, Gravitational and Electro-Statics, Dimensional Analysis, Thermodynamics, Waves and Sounds, Geometrical Optics, Kinetic Theory of Gases and Rotational Dynamics, Electromagnetic Induction
Read More: Best Books to Prepare for JEE Main 2027
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