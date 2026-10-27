Reliance Jio IPO 2026: List Of Records Broken By India’s Biggest IPO; Check Listing Date And Time

Reliance Jio IPO: The massive IPO launch has played its role and has sent ripples around the town. The whole stock market is waiting for the Reliance Jio IPO to get listed. So the investor community can start directly dealing in investments in the company through shares. With its massive subscription recorded, Jio IPO has already written history in the Indian stock market. The biggest IPO in the Indian market is also backed by the industrial giant Reliance, as it is the parent company. The good value added to Jio comes from Reliance and its backing. The whopping ₹30,213-crore public issue attracted bids worth approximately ₹4.72 lakh crore. This includes anchor investors, amounting to total demand that soared to around ₹7.4–7.5 lakh crore. The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with institutional investors leading the charge. It was valued at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore at the upper price band.

The Jio Platforms IPO has recorded a record-breaking subscription, and its market debut is now the next big event on investors’ watchlists. Jio Platforms IPO Listing Date: When Will Shares Start Trading? The Jio Platforms IPO is scheduled to get listed on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026. The allotment was finalised on October 26, while refunds and share credits are scheduled for October 27, today. The catch is now all the investors will watch the listing closely, but actual gains will depend on market conditions and the opening price. Also read: Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: What Is Listing Day And How To Check Allotment Status? Here's A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners Jio Platforms IPO: List Of Records Broken India's Biggest-Ever IPO The Jio Platforms launched a ₹30,213-crore IPO on 23 October. It went on to surpass Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore IPO from 2024.

With that, the Jio Platforms IPO took the spotlight and became India's largest public issue by size. The record changes and shifts the outlook of the Indian stock market. This shifts the POV of investors around the world, projecting the Indian stock market as a growing market and highlighting the strong interest in large companies entering the public market. Record-Breaking 1.38 Crore Applications The Jio Platforms IPO received more than 1.38 crore applications. This set a new record for investor participation in an Indian IPO. The massive response showed strong interest from investors across the country, making it one of the most closely watched public issues in India's primary market. Bids Worth ₹7.4-7.5 Lakh Crore The IPO attracted public bids worth approximately ₹4.72 lakh crore. Including anchor investors, total demand reached around ₹7.4–7.5 lakh crore.

This surpassed the demand for Reliance Power's 2008 IPO, setting a new record for investor demand in India's primary market. Fully Subscribed Within 100 Minutes The Jio Platforms IPO was fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening on October 21, 2026. The quick response showed strong investor interest from the first day. The achievement shows the demand for Jio shares even before the bidding process officially closed. Strong Anchor Investor Demand Jio Platforms' anchor investor book attracted bids worth over ₹2.5 lakh crore against an allocation of approximately ₹8,110 crore. It was reportedly oversubscribed more than 30 times. This strong response highlighted the interest of large institutional investors ahead of the company's stock market debut. Strong Institutional Investor Participation

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category attracted bids worth more than ₹3.68 lakh crore. It was subscribed 67.15 times, according to reported figures. The strong response from institutional investors played a major role in the IPO's overall subscription and showed confidence in the company. Retail Investors Submit Over One Crore Applications Retail investors submitted approximately 1.02 crore applications during the three-day bidding period. The retail portion was subscribed 2.76 times. This response showed that interest in Jio Platforms was not limited to large institutions, as individual investors also participated in large numbers. Valuation Reaches ₹10.3 Lakh Crore At the upper price band of ₹1,119 per share, Jio Platforms was valued at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore. This valuation places the company among India's largest businesses by market value and makes its upcoming stock market listing an important event for investors.