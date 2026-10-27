IIT Kharagpur Announces Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI; Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will establish a dedicated academic school for Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an investment of Rs 35 crore. Named the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI, the proposed institution will focus on research and education in intelligent systems that can understand and interact with the physical world. The initiative will be developed through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) involving IIT Kharagpur, its alumnus and philanthropist Vinod Gupta, and the IITKGP Foundation USA. Academic programmes are expected to begin in the upcoming academic session, subject to the necessary approvals. Read the article to know more details. IIT Kharagpur Physical AI School: Funding Details The proposed school will be supported by contributions from the Vinod Gupta family, an anonymous alumnus and IIT Kharagpur. The total investment is ₹35 crore.

Funding source Contribution Vinod Gupta family ₹12.5 crore Anonymous alumnus ₹10 crore IIT Kharagpur ₹12.5 crore Total investment ₹35 crore The school has been named in memory of Benjamin Gupta, the late son of Vinod Gupta. According to the institute's announcement, it will operate with IIT Kharagpur's Department of Artificial Intelligence and support interdisciplinary academic and research activities. What Is Physical AI and How Is It Different from Conventional AI? Physical AI focuses on developing intelligent systems that can operate in and interact with real-world environments. It combines artificial intelligence with scientific principles, physical systems, real-world sensing and intelligent control. Conventional AI is widely used to analyse information, recognise patterns, generate content and perform digital tasks. Physical AI extends these capabilities to applications involving machines, robots and other systems that must respond to their surroundings.

For example, an intelligent robot must do more than process information. It also needs to interpret sensor inputs, account for physical constraints and control its movements safely. Similarly, AI systems used in scientific experiments or healthcare technologies may need to combine computational predictions with knowledge of physical or biological processes.The proposed school aims to advance this intersection of AI, science and engineering. Key Research Areas at the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI According to the institute's announcement, the school will focus on several emerging areas of artificial intelligence and scientific research. Physics-informed machine learning: Integrating scientific laws and physical constraints into machine-learning models.

Integrating scientific laws and physical constraints into machine-learning models. Scientific AI: Using artificial intelligence to support scientific investigation, analysis and discovery.

Using artificial intelligence to support scientific investigation, analysis and discovery. Digital twins: Creating digital representations of physical systems to study their behaviour and test possible scenarios.

Creating digital representations of physical systems to study their behaviour and test possible scenarios. Intelligent robotics: Developing robots that can interpret their surroundings and respond to changing conditions.

Developing robots that can interpret their surroundings and respond to changing conditions. Autonomous systems: Advancing technologies that can perceive, make decisions and operate with reduced human intervention.

Advancing technologies that can perceive, make decisions and operate with reduced human intervention. Advanced sensing: Improving how intelligent systems gather and interpret information from the physical environment.

Improving how intelligent systems gather and interpret information from the physical environment. AI-based experimentation: Applying AI to scientific experiments and research processes.

The school will also aim to develop AI systems that are reliable, explainable and responsible, particularly in applications where accuracy and safety are critical. IIT Kharagpur Physical AI School: Academic Programmes and Expected Start Academic programmes are expected to commence in the upcoming academic session, subject to the required approvals. However, the institute's announcement, as reported, does not establish a confirmed admission schedule or application deadline. The proposed programmes will cater to students, researchers and working professionals from different academic backgrounds, including: Engineering

Physical sciences

Life sciences

Medicine The emphasis will be on combining specialised knowledge of a particular discipline with modern AI capabilities. This approach could help engineers, scientists and medical professionals explore how AI can be applied to challenges in their respective fields.

Details such as the final course structure, eligibility requirements, programme duration, fees and application procedure should be confirmed through official IIT Kharagpur announcements before prospective applicants make plans. What IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty Said IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the school aims to move beyond treating AI as a black-box technology by bringing algorithmic capabilities together with fundamental scientific principles and domain-specific knowledge.The approach reflects the school's proposed emphasis on understanding not only what an AI system predicts or recommends, but also how its capabilities can be applied reliably in real-world settings.This is particularly relevant to applications involving physical systems, where inaccurate predictions or unsafe decisions can have practical consequences.

Industry and Research Collaborations The school also plans to collaborate with industry, healthcare institutions, research laboratories, startups and international partners.These partnerships are intended to support research, technology development and professional reskilling in Physical AI. Bringing together specialists from different fields could also help connect academic research with practical applications and industry requirements.However, the institute's announcement does not provide a confirmed list of partner organisations or specific collaborative projects. What Students and Researchers Should Know The proposed Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI represents an expansion of IIT Kharagpur's academic and research activities in artificial intelligence. For students and working professionals, the initiative could create opportunities to explore AI applications beyond conventional software and data-focused roles. Its interdisciplinary approach may be particularly relevant to people working in engineering, scientific research, robotics and healthcare.