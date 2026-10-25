Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Allotment: What Is Listing Day And How To Check Allotment Status? A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Reliance Jio Platforms IPO, 2026: After the massive attraction and grabbing all the headlines, the biggest IPO of the nation is heading towards its next step. The ₹30,213-crore Reliance Jio Platforms IPO officially closed its subscription window for the public on 23 October 2026. The Jio IPO has not just caught the eyes of domestic investors, but it has also reached the watchlist of foreign investors. After its subscription, all eyes are on the next step. Did you know what the next step is? While investors are eagerly waiting for the next big reveal, share allotment, Listing Day is in the spotlight. The talk of Dalal Street, the Jio IPO received a massive overall subscription of 22.19 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading the race at 70.55 times, while the retail category recorded 2.72 times subscription. It has also given Reliance shares a boost.

With bidding now over, the spotlight shifts from placing bets to checking results. The allotment status is expected on October 26, followed by the much-anticipated stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026. Also Read: Jio IPO 2026: Massive ₹30,000 Crore Mega Issue Could Shake India’s Stock Market! 5 Big Economic Impacts To Watch What Is Listing Day? The whole of Dalal Street, the trading community, and the public who subscribed to the Reliance Jio IPO are waiting for Listing Day to witness the much-anticipated debut of one of the biggest IPOs. For beginners who do not know, let's break down Listing Day for you. A Listing Day is the official date when shares of a company become available for trading. The stocks are listed on recognised stock exchanges after an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

For IPO Investors: Investors who receive shares through the IPO can choose to hold or sell their allotted shares once trading begins.

For Other Investors: Those who did not receive shares in the IPO can purchase them through the stock market after listing.

Price Discovery: A special pre-open session helps determine the opening price based on eligible buy and sell orders.

Regular Trading: Normal stock market trading begins after the price discovery process is completed.

Investment Risk: The listing price may differ from the IPO issue price, and investors are not guaranteed a profit on Listing Day. When Is Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Listing Day? The countdown to the Reliance Jio Platforms IPO debut has begun. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE for trading after the allotment. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and the tentative issue timetable submitted by Reliance Jio Platforms to the market regulator, SEBI, the allotment process will happen on October 26, 2026.

Everyone who successfully gets the allotment is expected to receive their shares in demat accounts by October 27, 2026. Now, as the process moves, Listing Day will be in the spotlight, with all the investors looking at the share opening price closely as trading begins. There is also a special pre-open session and price discovery process. According to the dark market of Dalal Street, which is the grey market, there is very positive anticipation about the opening prices, although this unofficial indicator cannot guarantee listing gains. Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Listing Day: Key Pointers Listing Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Stock Exchanges: BSE and NSE.

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM.

Price Discovery: Order matching and opening-price determination follow the pre-open session.

Regular Trading: Expected to begin at 10:00 AM.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): An unofficial indicator of market sentiment that does not guarantee the actual listing price or investor returns.

Also Read: Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Are Students Eligible to Apply for Reliance’s Biggest Bet? Check Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents How To Check Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status Investors can follow these steps to check whether they have received shares. Option 1: Through KFin Technologies Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO status website. Select Reliance Jio Platforms Limited from the IPO dropdown menu, once available. Choose an identification option, such as PAN, application number or DP ID/client ID. Enter the required details and complete the captcha, if prompted. Click Submit to view the allotment status. Option 2: Through the BSE Website Visit the BSE IPO application status page. Select Equity under Issue Type. Choose Reliance Jio Platforms Limited from the issue list, once available. Enter your application number or PAN. Complete the verification step and click Search.

Option 3: Through the NSE Website Visit the NSE IPO bid verification page. Open the Equity and SME IPO bid details section. Log in or register if required. Select the relevant IPO and enter your PAN or application details as requested. Submit the information to check your bid details. Reliance Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Everything You Should Know Reliance Jio Platforms IPO: Key Details Particulars Details Company name Jio Platforms Limited Parent company Reliance Industries Limited IPO year 2026 IPO size ₹30,213 crore Issue type 100% fresh issue Number of shares offered 27 crore equity shares Face value ₹10 per share Price band ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share IPO opening date October 21, 2026 IPO closing date October 23, 2026 Anchor investor bidding October 19, 2026 Expected allotment date October 26, 2026 Expected refund and demat credit date October 27, 2026 Tentative listing date October 28, 2026 Stock exchanges BSE and NSE Registrar KFin Technologies Limited Implied valuation at upper price band Approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore

Reliance Jio IPO Subscription Status Investor Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 70.55 times Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 2.72 times Overall subscription 22.19 times Reliance Jio Platforms IPO: Important Dates Milestone Date What It Means IPO subscription opens October 21, 2026 Investors submitted applications. IPO subscription closes October 23, 2026 The public bidding window ended. Allotment finalisation October 26, 2026 The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised. Refunds and fund release October 27, 2026 Funds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be released. Shares credited to demat accounts October 27, 2026 Successful applicants are expected to receive allotted shares. Listing Day October 28, 2026 Trading is scheduled to begin on the BSE and NSE.