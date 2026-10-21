Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Are Students Eligible to Apply for Reliance’s Biggest Bet? Check Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents
Jio Platforms IPO 2026: As students, there is always some curiosity to learn more about IPOs and the stock market. The recent Jio IPO has grabbed the attention of students as well. Students often look for options to increase their money, opting for quicker and safer ways.
The Jio Platforms IPO 2026 opened for public subscription on October 21 and will close on October 23. This has extended the opportunity for investors to participate in one of India’s biggest public issues.
But can students apply for Reliance’s much-anticipated IPO?
The answer depends on whether they meet the applicable eligibility requirements, including having a valid PAN, a Demat account and a linked bank account. Students do not need to be salaried or employed to apply under the retail investor category.
Moreover, they must fulfil the necessary application conditions. Here is a look at the eligibility criteria and documents required to apply.
The IPO has attracted attention because of its size and the participation opportunities available to retail investors, eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and employees.
Here is a detailed look at the key information everyone needs to know about the Jio Platforms IPO.
Also Read: Jio IPO 2026: Massive ₹30,000 Crore Mega Issue Could Shake India’s Stock Market! 5 Big Economic Impacts To Watch
Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Important Dates
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IPO Event
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Date
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Issue Opening Date
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October 21, 2026
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Issue Closing Date
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October 23, 2026
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Allotment Finalisation
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October 26, 2026
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Refunds and Demat Credit
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October 27, 2026
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Stock Market Listing
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October 28, 2026
Investors should check the official exchange and registrar updates for any changes to the tentative schedule.
Can Students Apply For Jio Platforms IPO 2026?
Being a student does not mean the stock market is off-limits! So, yes, of course, you can participate in the race. If the Jio Platforms IPO 2026 has caught your attention, think about it and invest the right way.
Now, your eligibility depends on your age, the documents you hold and the application rules. So, are you 18 or above, or still a minor? Let’s find out what you need to know before taking your first step into the stock market.
Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Eligibility Criteria for Students
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Students aged 18 or above: Can apply independently under the Retail Individual Investor (RII) category.
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PAN Card: A valid PAN card in the applicant’s name is required.
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Demat Account: An active Demat account is necessary.
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Bank Account and UPI: A valid bank account and registered UPI ID or eligible ASBA facility are required.
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Minimum Investment: One lot consists of 12 shares, costing ₹13,428 at the upper price band of ₹1,119 per share.
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Students Below 18: Minors may apply through an eligible minor Demat account operated by a parent or legal guardian, subject to applicable rules.
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Documents for Minors: The minor’s PAN card, proof of age and guardian’s KYC documents may be required.
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Application for Minors: Parents or guardians should confirm the permitted application method with the bank or broker.
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RIL Shareholder Quota: Eligible students who held Reliance Industries shares by October 14, 2026, may qualify under the shareholder category, subject to the official offer terms.
Note: Meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee IPO allotment. Students should review the official offer documents and understand the investment risks before applying.
What Are The Documents Required?
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PAN Card
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Demat Account Details
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Bank Account Details
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Registered UPI ID (for UPI applications)
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Aadhaar Card (if required for KYC)
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Birth Certificate (for minor applicants, if required)
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Parent/Legal Guardian’s KYC Documents (for minor applicants)
How To Apply For The Jio Platforms IPO 2026
Method 1: Through a Stockbroker App (UPI)
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Log in to your stockbroker app, such as Zerodha, Upstox or Groww.
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Select the Jio Platforms IPO from the active IPO list.
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Enter the number of lots you want to apply for.
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Choose the cut-off price, if applicable.
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Enter your registered UPI ID and submit the application.
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Open your UPI app and approve the payment mandate to complete the application.
Method 2: Through Net Banking (ASBA)
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Log in to your bank’s net banking portal.
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Navigate to the IPO or ASBA section.
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Select the Jio Platforms IPO.
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Enter the required application and Demat account details.
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Specify the number of lots and bid price.
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Submit the application to block the required amount in your bank account.
Note: The application amount is generally blocked until allotment. If shares are not allotted, the blocked funds are released, subject to the applicable process.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Students and investors should verify official IPO details and assess their risk tolerance before investing.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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