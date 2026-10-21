Jio Platforms IPO 2026: Are Students Eligible to Apply for Reliance’s Biggest Bet? Check Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents

Jio Platforms IPO 2026: As students, there is always some curiosity to learn more about IPOs and the stock market. The recent Jio IPO has grabbed the attention of students as well. Students often look for options to increase their money, opting for quicker and safer ways.

The Jio Platforms IPO 2026 opened for public subscription on October 21 and will close on October 23. This has extended the opportunity for investors to participate in one of India’s biggest public issues.

But can students apply for Reliance’s much-anticipated IPO?

The answer depends on whether they meet the applicable eligibility requirements, including having a valid PAN, a Demat account and a linked bank account. Students do not need to be salaried or employed to apply under the retail investor category.

Moreover, they must fulfil the necessary application conditions. Here is a look at the eligibility criteria and documents required to apply.