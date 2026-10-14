Reliance Jio IPO: India is going to witness its biggest firm go public in just a few days. Mukesh Ambani owned, Reliance is all set to put its foot in public with its Jio IPO. It is gearing up for the biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO). On the monetary front, the company is expected to raise a whopping ₹30,000 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares. According to reports, the price band is ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. Now, this is something that has attracted a lot of market attention. With over 524 million subscribers, Jio’s stock market debut could influence investor sentiment, telecom valuations and India’s digital economy. Jio IPO Today: Subscription Dates and Price Band Announced Late on October 14, Reliance Jio filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), outlining details of its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The issue is expected to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026, subject to official confirmation.

The IPO is expected to comprise a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with a reported price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. The offering could raise approximately ₹30,000 crore, potentially making it India's biggest-ever IPO. Reliance Industries Limited has announced that Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), its subsidiary, has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad, for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). https://t.co/JxFFt9PT59 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026 Also read: Latest List Of Top 10 Richest Person In India (2026) Jio IPO: Key Details IPO Details Information Issue Size Approximately ₹30,000 crore Issue Type Fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares Price Band ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share Expected Subscription Dates October 21–23, 2026 Proposed Listing Exchanges BSE and NSE QIB Allocation 50% Retail Investor Allocation 35% NII Allocation 15% Reported Valuation More than ₹10 lakh crore

Will The Launch of Reliance Jio IPO Impact The Volatile Indian Economy? The Reliance Jio IPO could influence India’s economy beyond the stock market. It would help in reducing corporate debt and also attract global investments. This public issue will create opportunities for businesses and investors. Here are a few key ways the IPO could affect India’s financial markets, telecom industry and growing digital economy. How Will Reliance IPO Help In Reducing Corporate Debt? Everyone is expecting so many things out of the Jio IPO. One out of many, it may reduce corporate debt just with its massive size. Reports suggest that around ₹27,500 crore may be used to repay or prepay loans of its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. Lower debt could reduce interest costs, improve financial flexibility and free up funds for future business expansion.

Reliance Jio IPO To Boost Retail Investor Participation It has been the market strategy that a large IPO like Jio could attract thousands of retail investors to the stock market. So, with 35% of the offer proposed for retail investors, this Jio IPO issue could encourage more people to open Demat accounts and explore equity investments. Although a popular IPO does not guarantee listing gains or future profits, it is just about curiosity. Jio IPO To Influence The Telecom Industry Jio Platforms’ listing could give investors a clearer picture of its revenue, profitability and average revenue per user (ARPU). These details could influence how the market values other telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel. The listing may also bring greater attention to 5G investments, network expansion and tariff revisions across the industry.