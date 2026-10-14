Jio IPO 2026: Massive ₹30,000 Crore Mega Issue Could Shake India’s Stock Market! 5 Big Economic Impacts To Watch
Reliance Jio IPO 2026: Reliance Jio filed its Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies on October 14, 2026. The IPO is scheduled for October 21–23, with a reported price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share and an expected issue size of ₹30,000 crore, potentially making it India’s biggest-ever public offering.
Reliance Jio IPO: India is going to witness its biggest firm go public in just a few days. Mukesh Ambani owned, Reliance is all set to put its foot in public with its Jio IPO. It is gearing up for the biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO). On the monetary front, the company is expected to raise a whopping ₹30,000 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares.
According to reports, the price band is ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. Now, this is something that has attracted a lot of market attention. With over 524 million subscribers, Jio’s stock market debut could influence investor sentiment, telecom valuations and India’s digital economy.
Jio IPO Today: Subscription Dates and Price Band Announced
Late on October 14, Reliance Jio filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), outlining details of its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The issue is expected to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026, subject to official confirmation.
The IPO is expected to comprise a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with a reported price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. The offering could raise approximately ₹30,000 crore, potentially making it India's biggest-ever IPO.
Reliance Industries Limited has announced that Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), its subsidiary, has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad, for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). https://t.co/JxFFt9PT59— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
Also read: Latest List Of Top 10 Richest Person In India (2026)
Jio IPO: Key Details
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IPO Details
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Information
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Issue Size
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Approximately ₹30,000 crore
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Issue Type
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Fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares
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Price Band
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₹1,065–₹1,119 per share
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Expected Subscription Dates
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October 21–23, 2026
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Proposed Listing Exchanges
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BSE and NSE
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QIB Allocation
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50%
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Retail Investor Allocation
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35%
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NII Allocation
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15%
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Reported Valuation
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More than ₹10 lakh crore
Will The Launch of Reliance Jio IPO Impact The Volatile Indian Economy?
The Reliance Jio IPO could influence India’s economy beyond the stock market. It would help in reducing corporate debt and also attract global investments. This public issue will create opportunities for businesses and investors.
Here are a few key ways the IPO could affect India’s financial markets, telecom industry and growing digital economy.
How Will Reliance IPO Help In Reducing Corporate Debt?
Everyone is expecting so many things out of the Jio IPO. One out of many, it may reduce corporate debt just with its massive size. Reports suggest that around ₹27,500 crore may be used to repay or prepay loans of its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
Lower debt could reduce interest costs, improve financial flexibility and free up funds for future business expansion.
Reliance Jio IPO To Boost Retail Investor Participation
It has been the market strategy that a large IPO like Jio could attract thousands of retail investors to the stock market.
So, with 35% of the offer proposed for retail investors, this Jio IPO issue could encourage more people to open Demat accounts and explore equity investments. Although a popular IPO does not guarantee listing gains or future profits, it is just about curiosity.
Jio IPO To Influence The Telecom Industry
Jio Platforms’ listing could give investors a clearer picture of its revenue, profitability and average revenue per user (ARPU). These details could influence how the market values other telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel. The listing may also bring greater attention to 5G investments, network expansion and tariff revisions across the industry.
How Will Jio Attract Global Investments?
Jio IPO could give a boost to domestic and international investors. This is a direct opportunity to invest in one of India’s major digital businesses.
A successful listing will strengthen confidence in the country’s technology sector. This will further encourage investments in telecommunications, cloud computing and digital infrastructure. However, investor interest will ultimately depend on valuation, growth prospects and market conditions.
Unlocking Value For Reliance Industries
The IPO could help establish an independent market valuation for Reliance Industries’ digital business. This would give investors a clearer idea of the value of its stake in Jio Platforms. It may also renew interest in other unlisted businesses, including Reliance Retail, although any future listing would require separate corporate decisions.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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