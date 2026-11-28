Indian Army Final Result 2026: The Indian Army Agniveer Final Merit List has been released by the Indian Army for various posts. The result has been released in PDF format for various regions, including IRO Delhi, IRO NCR and others. Candidates who appeared in various posts, including Agniveer (GD, Technical, Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Tradesmen, Women Military Police), Sepoy Pharma, Havildar Education, JCO Religious Teacher (RT), and others, can download the final result pdf through the official website of the Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from 1st June to 16th June 2026 across the country, followed by further Physical Fitness Tests (PFT) and a document verification round.

The Join Indian Army final results are issued by the Zonal Recruiting Offices (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Offices (ARO) for each recruitment year.