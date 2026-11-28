Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download JCO RT Zone-wise Final Merit List PDF Link
Indian Army Final Result 2026 has been released by the Indian Army for various posts including Agniveer (GD, Technical, Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Tradesmen, Women Military Police), Sepoy Pharma, Havildar Education, JCO Religious Teacher (RT) and others. Check the final result and merit list pdf download link.
Indian Army Final Result 2026: The Indian Army Agniveer Final Merit List has been released by the Indian Army for various posts. The result has been released in PDF format for various regions, including IRO Delhi, IRO NCR and others. Candidates who appeared in various posts, including Agniveer (GD, Technical, Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Tradesmen, Women Military Police), Sepoy Pharma, Havildar Education, JCO Religious Teacher (RT), and others, can download the final result pdf through the official website of the Indian Army-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted from 1st June to 16th June 2026 across the country, followed by further Physical Fitness Tests (PFT) and a document verification round.
The Join Indian Army final results are issued by the Zonal Recruiting Offices (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Offices (ARO) for each recruitment year.
Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List PDF Link
The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List pdf for various posts has been uploaded on the official website for different regions, including IRO Delhi, IRO NCR, JCO Palampur, JCO Gaya, and others. Candidates can download the result PDF through the link at the official website-https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of PET/PST can download the Army Agniveer Result 2026 Merit List PDF directly from the link given below-
|Army Agniveer 2026 Final Merit List
|Download Link
|Bihar
|IRO Delhi
|Download Link
|IRO NCR
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Muzaffarpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Katihar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gaya Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Danapur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Rajasthan
|Army Agniveer ARO Alwar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Kota Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jhunjhunu Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer RO HQ Jaipur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jodhpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jaipur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Madhya Pradesh
|Army Agniveer ARO Jabalpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Mhow Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gwalior Result 2026
|Download Link
|Maharashtra
|Army Agniveer ARO Mumbai Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Aurangabad Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Kolhapur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Nagpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Pune Result 2026
|Download Link
|Gujarat
|Army Agniveer ARO Ahmadabad Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Janmagar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Odisha
|Army Agniveer ARO Behrampore Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Cuttack Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Gopalpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Sambalpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|West Bengal
|Army Agniveer ARO Kolkata Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Siliguri Result 2026
|Download Link
|Haryana
|Army Agniveer ARO Rohtak Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Hisar Result 2026
|Download Link
|J&K
|Army Agniveer ARO Jammu Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Srinagar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Punjab
|Army Agniveer ARO Amritsar Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Ferozpur Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Patiala Result 20266
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Ludhiana Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Jalandhar Result 2026
|Download Link
|U.P.
|Army Agniveer ARO Agra Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Almora Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Amethi Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO BareillyResult 2026
|Download Link
Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List 2026: Key Highlights
The Indian Army had earlier conducted the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026 for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and others. The Agniveer Result 2026 was released by different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) of the country. Now it is expected the final merit list will be released. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.
|Exam Institution
|Indian Army
|Exam Name
|Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026
|Post Name
|General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant
|Exam Date
|1st June to 16th June 2026
|Selection Process
|CCE, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination & Document Verification.
|Frequency
|Once a Year
|Official Website
|https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
How To Check Indian Army Result Agniveer 2026?
Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for various posts, including Agniveer (GD, Technical, Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Tradesmen, Women Military Police), Sepoy Pharma, Havildar Education, JCO Religious Teacher (RT)can check their Indian Army Agniveer result by visiting the official Join Indian Army website.
-
1. Go to the official website of the Indian Army-joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
2. Go the Agniveer posts and then the Result section
-
Navigate to the JCO / OR / Agniveer Enrolment section.
-
3. Select CEE Result (or Final Results, depending on the stage).
-
4. Find and click the PDF link for your ZRO, ARO, or BRO.
-
5. Open the downloaded PDF and save it for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.